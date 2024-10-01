HCLSoftware’s Startup SYNC Announces First-Ever Startup Cohort Program Focused on Retail and E-commerce Innovation

HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTech and a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions, announced the successful launch of its first-ever startup cohort program, designed to foster innovation within the retail and e-commerce industry. This program, run by HCL Startup SYNC, aims to identify new software trends and create synergies with HCLSoftware’s existing products and platforms.

Building Partnerships for a Thriving Future

The program kicked off with comprehensive marketing campaigns to attract promising startups across key challenge areas, including omnichannel & customer experience, supply chain & traceability, and business intelligence & personalisation. From a pool of nearly 100 applications, 25 startups were chosen to pitch their solutions. Ultimately, seven cutting-edge companies were shortlisted for the program: SaleAssist (India), AiCodePro (India), Tasq.AI (Israel), Footprint Labs (Australia), Houston Analytics (Finland), Synthiq (UK), and Tip Top Technologies (USA).

“Together, through partnerships fostered by our program, we can chart a course to a thriving future where innovation propels progress, and enterprise software becomes the wind in the sails of a more connected, efficient and prosperous world,” said Kalyan Kumar (KK), Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware.

Selected startups are currently undergoing an onboarding process and have begun collaborative discussions with HCLSoftware’s product teams. These discussions aim to finalise use cases, pave the way for joint development efforts, and ultimately build comprehensive solutions that address critical retail and e-commerce challenges.