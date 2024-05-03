HCLTech and Cisco launch Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Cisco today announced the launch of Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service for secure and seamless enterprise-wide connectivity.

The service combines HCLTech’s managed network services expertise with Cisco’s Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB) technology to create a resilient network infrastructure that provides robust connectivity. This offers visibility and mobility for operations and experiences in industrial and mission-critical environments such as vehicle connectivity in factory areas, mobile worker connectivity in mining areas, remote patient care, real-time data access at retail stores and fleet connectivity at terminals.

“Leveraging HCLTech’s expertise in communication technologies and cross-industry best-practices to implement and integrate Cisco’s URWB technology in varied environments will increase our clients’ capacity to operate next-gen applications and successfully integrate a variety of wireless technologies to transform their business,” said Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Network Practice, HCLTech.

HCLTech offers our customers a way to accelerate their network transformation journey with an end-to-end managed secure network service that reduces complexity, increases efficiency, and improves end user experience, through a flexible consumption model,” said Nick Holden, Vice President, of Global and Strategic Partners & Ecosystem Co-Sell at Cisco.

“With the launch of Pervasive Wireless Mobility as a Service in collaboration with Cisco, we are poised to offer fast, secure and ultra-low-latency connectivity across various industries. Leveraging HCLTech’s expertise and industry best practices, we will enable our clients by providing wireless backhaul solutions, connecting remote, mobile and hard-to-access applications,” said Anand Swamy, Executive Vice President and Head of Tech OEM & ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech.

HCLTech is a trusted go-to-market partner to Cisco, having achieved Gold Provider Certification Worldwide. Previously, the company has been recognised as Coveted Supplier by Cisco for providing next-generation engineering and IT solutions and services and has also won the Cisco Global Digital Sustainability Award with its Net-Zero Intelligent Operations (NIO) solution.