HCLTech and Google Cloud expand their partnership to foster digital transformation for enterprises

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud.

HCLTech, a strategic partner of Google Cloud, formed the dedicated Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit in 2019 to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption by helping enterprise customers plan and execute large-scale migrations. The two companies are now expanding their partnership to significantly scale HCLTech’s capacity to support digital transformation and deliver critical migration, legacy system modernizations and professional services for enterprise customers.

The partnership will enable two new offerings to help enterprise customers migrate to Google Cloud more quickly and gain value from their cloud investments sooner. The new Google Cloud Global Migration and Modernization Factory–within HCLTech Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit–will combine experts, unique IP, migration frameworks and automation tools to help businesses bring critical workloads into Google Cloud faster, while enhancing their cybersecurity posture and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. In addition, a new, dedicated HCLTech Cloud Acceleration Team will further speed customers’ time-to-value with Google Cloud products and solutions by providing architectural expertise and unlocking powerful insights from enterprise data.

HCLTech will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions.

“The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models. Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions. I am excited to see this partnership further expand to offer accelerated solutions for our enterprise clients to significantly scale their digital transformation enabled by cloud,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

“Many of the world’s largest enterprises are turning to Google Cloud to modernize their core infrastructures, power their digital transformations and launch entirely new digital businesses,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “This announcement represents a significant commitment from both Google Cloud and HCLTech to provide enterprises with the services, industry expertise and technologies they need to accelerate their cloud agendas and to create business value from Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics.”

Google Cloud will continue to utilize HCLTech expertise as part of its push to deliver critical migration and managed services for enterprise customers. The partnership has already supported digital transformations at a number of the world’s largest and most impactful organizations. With the expanded Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit, HCLTech will deliver new, domain-led services offerings harnessing CloudSMART–a portfolio of industry-focused offerings for Google and Cloud Native Labs.

HCLTech will also take a Google Cloud-first approach for data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) projects in key industry segments including retail and consumer packaged goods (CPGs), financial services, and healthcare and life sciences. These segments reflect the growing customer demand for Google Cloud products and capabilities in these critical areas. The company offers a cloud-focused ecosystem and product innovation strategy that is uniquely positioned to help customers actualize their cloud agendas and evolve into digital enterprises.