HCLTech and Tecnotree collaborate to bring 5G-led GenAI solutions for telcos

HCLTech and Tecnotree announced a strategic partnership to co-develop advanced 5G-led generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the global telecom industry.

The partnership will bring together HCLTech’s deep expertise in driving AI-led digital transformation for telcos and CSPs and Tecnotree’s proven 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities. The companies will bring to market solutions that will help telcos and CSPs unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth with next-generation solutions that enhance customer delight though hyper-personalisation.

“We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with HCLTech by leveraging Tecnotree’s Sensa Intelligence platform to drive transformation. By combining our strengths, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value by redefining digital experiences and improving revenue monetisation capabilities for our clients,” said Hitesh Morar, CTO and CPO of Tecnotree Corporation.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to innovate and transform the global telecom industry. Together, we aim to solve real-world challenges for telcos by using GenAI and create meaningful business impacts,” said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services, HCLTech.

In alignment with the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and AI guidelines of TM Forum, a major industry body comprising 800+ CSPs, HCLTech and Tecnotree’s joint solutions will seamlessly integrate with the CSPs’ current capabilities while transforming their BSS with new capabilities.