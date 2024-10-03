HCLTech announces AI-based solutions powered by Intel Core Ultra processors for endpoint devices to enhance performance and security

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will provide advanced AI-driven digital workplace solutions utilising Intel Core Ultra processors. These solutions will allow companies to handle AI operations directly on endpoint devices, ensuring smooth performance, reduced latency, and improved privacy and security.

By integrating its comprehensive digital workplace solutions, tailored for Intel Core Ultra processors, with Intel’s robust on-device AI processing capabilities, HCLTech will enable users to enjoy quicker and more efficient interactions since data no longer must be sent to distant servers. This approach also reduces the likelihood of data breaches or interceptions during data transfer.

HCLTech stands at the forefront of harnessing Intel’s AI PC platform to drive innovation across various industries such as life sciences, healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing and education. HCLTech establishes a comprehensive AI development environment for clients to facilitate smooth and efficient deployment of AI solutions, enabling them to achieve streamlined workflows, real-time decision making and accelerated time to market for transformative AI applications.

“We are looking forward to elevating our AI capabilities through the Intel AI PC platform. With the revolutionary Intel Core Ultra processors, we can now deliver high-performance, scalable and cost-effective AI solutions that tackle real-world challenges and unlock new opportunities across diverse industries,” said Anand Swamy, EVP and Head of Tech & ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“We are excited about our collaboration with HCLTech to deliver secure and efficient AI solutions. As a leader in AI-driven PCs, Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of performance and power efficiency for Enterprises. We have partnered with a wide range of ISVs and OEMs to ensure a seamless AI PC experience without compromise,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel.

HCLTech’s end-to-end AI capabilities span the entire spectrum of innovation — from chip development to business process optimisation. By forging strategic partnerships with Intel and other leading technology providers, HCLTech is driving generative AI adoption across the digital workplace technology stack through expert consulting, tailored use case development, effective change management and dedicated support.