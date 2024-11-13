HCLTech appoints Arjun A. Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments

HCLTech announced the appointment of Arjun A. Sethi as Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments, focusing on government and global private equity.

Based in New York, Sethi will leverage his deep industry experience to bring HCLTech’s engineering-led technology portfolio, digital services and differentiated GenAI solutions to these high-growth segments, drawing on his expertise in digital and business transformation.

“We are pleased to bring in a dynamic leader to sharply focus on both strategy and execution. Arjun’s extensive experience in digital transformation and his outstanding global track record will play a crucial role as we tap into a wealth of new opportunities in these important segments.” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech. Sethi will report directly to Vijayakumar.

Sethi joins HCLTech after a 25-year career at Kearney, where he served as Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation. His extensive international experience spans the Americas, Middle East and APAC across government and PE, as well as financial services.

“I’m thrilled to join HCLTech at this pivotal moment, 25 years after my initial stint with the group,” Sethi said. “I look forward to unlocking new opportunities and contributing to HCLTech’s growth.”

Sethi holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, India, and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.