HCLTech integrates AI Force with GitHub Copilot to accelerate value and benefits across the software development lifecycle

HCLTech has announced the HCLTech AI Force extension for GitHub Copilot on the Visual Studio Marketplace, the world’s most widely adopted AI developer tool. This integration aims to streamline software development workflows, enhance developer flexibility and optimsie code performance.

HCLTech is one of the first India-headquartered technology service providers to collaborate with Microsoft for creating a GitHub Copilot Extension. Through their AI Force, HCLTech aims to help clients automate tasks and incorporate intelligence throughout every phase of the engineering lifecycle.

Integrated with GitHub Copilot Chat, the HCLTech AI Force extension enhances extensibility and covers a broad range of use cases, including legacy modernisation, migration, development, DevOps, automation, support, operations, continuous feedback and end-to-end benefits measurement.

“With the AI Force extension, our clients will achieve benefits beyond enhanced coding experiences such as improved efficiencies, greater productivity and time-to-market acceleration. This integration helps them reduce technical debt and develop better quality software that is easier to maintain,” said Apoorv Iyer, Senior Vice President and Global Lead, GenAI Practice, HCLTech.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech through the integration of AI Force with GitHub Copilot. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering developers with cutting-edge tools that enhance productivity and drive innovation. By combining HCLTech’s expertise in AI and automation with Microsoft’s advanced developer technologies, we are enabling our clients to achieve unprecedented efficiencies and accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Sangita Singh, General Manager, ITES, Microsoft India.