HCLTech is recognized as SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

HCLTech has been recognized as an SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner. This recognition enables HCLTech to co-innovate, drive business transformation and accelerate AI-powered business outcomes. HCLTech plans to introduce various Joule Agents from SAP to help enterprises automate processes, improve efficiency and make smarter decisions.

HCLTech is also a member of the ‘Next Level program’ for SAP BTP and SAP Business AI, which reinforces its capability in implementing SAP-driven digital transformation projects.

HCLTech’s AI and Cloud Native Lab for SAP Business AI in Munich plays a pivotal role in this partnership. It enables enterprises to leverage SAP’s AI capabilities for faster adoption of cloud-native, AI-powered solutions. This lab provides access to the Business AI toolkit and human-centered methodologies in SAP AppHaus and structured design-thinking workshops, facilitating long-term scalability and digital evolution.

“HCLTech’s expertise in next-generation business technology platforms and our AI offerings

– AI Force and AI Foundry, complement SAP’s capabilities, while our industry-specific solutions support SAP’s cloud strategy. Together, we will continue helping businesses unlock new revenue streams, optimize operations and deliver AI-driven customer experiences,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“We are thrilled to see our partner HCLTech empowering businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve successful scaling through advanced AI solutions, powered by our multicloud platform, SAP BTP. Together, we are equipping organizations to innovate and thrive as we enter a new era of enterprise software,” said Michael Ameling, CPO of SAP Business Technology Platform and Member of the SAP Extended Board.