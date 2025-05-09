HCLTech launches augmented reality-based IT infrastructure solution with CareAR, a Xerox company

HCLTech has launched an augmented reality (AR)-based infrastructure management solution in collaboration with CareAR and ServiceNow to enhance IT operations with augmented intelligence, real-time remote assistance and automation-driven workflows.

HCLTech is seamlessly integrating its expertise in infrastructure services and AI capabilities with enterprise AR solutions from CareAR, a Xerox company, on the ServiceNow Platform. This comprehensive and advanced IT management solution aims to streamline IT infrastructure support, enhance operational and business resilience and significantly lower the cost and downtime of clients’ critical infrastructure.

“Integrating augmented reality into enterprise IT operations not only revolutionises the overall experiences in your organisation but also unlocks unparalleled opportunities for efficiency, collaboration, and innovation, ensuring a sustainable competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market,” said Ravi Yeddanapudi, EVP, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.

“We are excited to partner with HCLTech to scale our transformative augmented reality solutions globally. With their industry expertise and global reach, we are confident this collaboration will demonstrate the power of AR in revolutionising remote support and service delivery. By integrating our cutting-edge AR technology, we aim to empower organisations to deliver more efficient, interactive and immersive customer experiences worldwide,” said Kirk Pothos, President, CareAR Inc.

HCLTech’s solution is tailored to support industries like manufacturing, energy, utilities and retail, where remote IT support is critical. By providing digitised workflows, AR-assisted troubleshooting and proactive IT issue resolution, businesses can achieve superior service continuity and optimised asset lifecycle management.