HCLTech partners with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad for transforming global energy systems and advancing decarbonization solutions for oil & gas Industry

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand to collaborate in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences and develop a knowledge management system using cutting-edge IT technologies.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will offer projects and internships opportunities to students and research scholars of IIT (ISM) to develop digital solutions in the fields of exploration, drilling and production of hydrocarbons to reduce carbon footprint. Both HCLTech and IIT (ISM) will also undertake sustainability initiatives and programs, including discussions, podcasts and joint presentations at international forums on transformative initiatives in the oil and gas sector.

The MoU will help HCLTech strengthen its collaboration with the prestigious IIT (ISM), Dhanbad while HCLTech customers will benefit from cutting-edge solutions in low-carbon sustainability. The MoU between HCLTech & IIT (ISM) Dhanbad was signed in the presence of Dr. Sagar Pal, Dean (R&D), IIT (ISM), Dhanbad and Somnath Das and Deepak Bhardwaj, Directors – Oil & Gas, HCLTech.

“This strategic initiative will help the oil and gas industry generate enhanced value from data and introduce cutting-edge, low-carbon sustainability solutions. We look forward to enhancing our commitment to the growth and development of our future technology leaders through this collaboration,” said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech.

“We are pleased to work with HCLTech on this path-breaking initiative. Academia and industry need to forge symbiotic partnerships that bring benefits to both. Such collaborative efforts will be instrumental in advancing research and innovation in technology, besides creating a skilled workforce. Joint activities in research and knowledge development have tremendous potential for creating economic and social impact on society,” said Professor Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

“We are delighted to establish this relationship with HCLTech to strengthen our Institute-Industry collaborations. Through this joint collaboration, we look forward to leveraging the latest technological advancements to groom our students and work towards the development of sustainable energy and innovation for a safer future,” said Professor Sagar Pal, Dean (R&D), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

HCLTech provides advanced engineering and digital solutions across the oil and gas value chain. Its domain-rich experience and capabilities in digital transformation, internet of things, automation, analytics and artificial intelligence help unlock value for organizations in their transformation journey. HCLTech is a renowned name in the niche area of business benefits-led digital transformation. HCLTech helps supercharge progress of its clients by helping the oil and gas companies adapt to dynamic technological advancements to boost their productivity by maximizing organizational effectiveness and operational efficiency.