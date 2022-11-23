HCLTech unveils learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions

HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees.

The HCLTech Sustainability School aims to build sustainability champions amongst its employees across the globe. With climate change emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity, the learning sereis will educate employees on how each of them can contribute to the efforts of governments, NGOs and enterprises to address the causes of climate change.

HCLTech is committed to supercharging progress toward a sustainable planet through its actions as a company and pacts with stakeholders. The Company is a signatory to the Climate Pledge and is committed to achieving net-zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goals. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated and commended HCLTech’s ambitious 1.5°C pathway targets.

“HCLTech Sustainability School is another validation of our environmental commitments. It will give HCLTech employees an understanding of climate change and how it impacts their lives. Having completed the course, our employees will understand how to act responsibly within their homes and workplace and take simple measures to reduce their carbon footprints. Our people can be our biggest champions on sustainability and this learning series will provide them with practical tools so they can be agents of change within the company and their own communities,” says Santhosh Jayaram, Global Head, Sustainability, HCLTech.

To be launched in two phases, the course will cover topics such as the impending threats to biodiversity, the exploitation of natural resources, and the impact on livelihoods across geographical regions. The second phase of the course will help participants understand how to reduce their own carbon footprints and look at innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions within HCLTech and with our clients. HCLTech’s sustainability strategy is based on three guiding principles:

ACT: Acting in the most responsible and sustainable manner and ensuring every resource is used efficiently to maximize value

PACT: Working for a sustainable future, in collaboration with our clients, partners, communities, and all stakeholders

IMPACT: Focusing on creating sustainable impact through all initiatives and activities

The company has made demonstrable progress on its sustainability commitments:

-Recharged 21 times more water than it consumed during 2021-22

-70% reduction in per capita Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions in the last decade

-Renewable energy represented 17.7% of the company’s overall energy consumption increased in FY22

-HCLTech’s Net-Zero Intelligent Operations (NIO) solution won the Cisco Global Digital Sustainability Challenge for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region