HERE and Genesys join forces to advance safe, connected driving in India

HERE Technologies and Genesys International have announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation, ADAS-integrated in-car navigation systems aimed at reducing distracted driving and enhancing road safety across India.

The collaboration combines HERE’s real-time traffic, live maps, and AI-powered navigation with Genesys’s India-specific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. This integrated solution aims to tackle India’s rising road fatalities—over 80,000 annually, including 3,000 linked to mobile use—by offering a dynamic digital cockpit experience that promotes safer, smarter driving.

A recent HERE survey showed that 98% of Indian drivers are concerned about road safety, and 91% believe ADAS is critical to improving it. The rise of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in India further underscores the demand for embedded, intelligent navigation systems.

The partnership reflects a “Made in India, for India” approach, aligning with the country’s automotive shift toward connected, software-driven mobility. Plans include exploring a dedicated mobility innovation center in India for co-developing localized solutions.

With over 3,000 employees in India, HERE supports more than 54 million vehicles globally with its automotive-grade maps. Genesys brings over two decades of geospatial expertise and has mapped 2 million+ kilometers using LiDAR, serving global automotive and infrastructure clients.