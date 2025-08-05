HERE Technologies integrates DIGIPIN to simplify addressing in India

Mumbai, India | August 5, 2025 – In a move that aligns with India’s digital infrastructure goals, HERE Technologies, a location data and technology provider, has announced its support for DIGIPIN, a standardized digital address identifier developed as part of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives.

The integration will allow HERE’s vast ecosystem of partners and customers to leverage DIGIPIN within its range of mapping and navigation services—helping overcome one of India’s long-standing challenges: complex and inconsistent addressing systems.

Transforming the Way India Navigates

By adopting DIGIPIN as a map reference standard, HERE Technologies is enabling:

– Improved location discoverability by making digital addresses easier to find and use

– Greater accessibility for underserved regions adopting standardized digital location identifiers

– Enhanced road safety through precise turn-by-turn navigation

– Smarter routing that reduces fuel consumption and delivery delays

This integration complements HERE’s existing portfolio of location-based solutions used across industries such as logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and public services.

“Addressing is foundational to everything from navigation to public service delivery,” said Abhijit Sengupta, Head of Business for India and Southeast Asia at HERE Technologies. “By supporting India’s efforts to modernize and simplify addressing through initiatives like DIGIPIN, HERE reinforces its commitment to delivering accurate, inclusive, and innovative location solutions that serve the needs of businesses, governments, and citizens.”

A Step Forward in Digital India’s Journey

The DIGIPIN initiative is part of India’s broader ambition to create inclusive and scalable digital public infrastructure that improves service delivery and access to essential systems. With HERE’s support, the benefits of DIGIPIN can now be integrated across diverse geospatial applications—enabling both urban and rural communities to better engage with digital services.

HERE Technologies’ participation in this initiative highlights its long-standing commitment to advancing geospatial innovation, location intelligence, and digital inclusion in India and across emerging markets.