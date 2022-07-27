Hero MotoCorp selects Accenture for supply chain transformation

Accenture has been selected by Hero MotoCorp to scale up and enhance its future-ready supply chain.

The program will include supply chain strategy, planning optimization, logistics cost optimization and development of an end-to-end digital supply chain suite, thereby enabling Hero MotoCorp to manage the increasing complexity in products, markets, and supply chain networks, while driving cost reduction in an inflationary environment.

Ram Kuppuswamy, Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we expand our global footprint and foray into electric vehicles, navigating the complex global supply chain network will be crucial in driving our future growth. Simplifying our operations and improving profitability will be key to creating the capacity we need to expand our products portfolio and enter new markets.”

Accenture will use its zero-based supply chain (ZBSC) approach to facilitate Hero MotoCorp’s cost optimization efforts across its supply chain. It will also deploy a supply chain control tower, powered by data and analytics, to enable better supply chain and logistics planning.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the digital supply chain platform will provide Hero MotoCorp’s business decision makers deeper visibility across the company’s operations. Accenture will also help Hero MotoCorp train its workforce and build the right capabilities across supply chain planning and logistics functions as well as in data and analytics.

Manish Chandra, Accenture’s supply chain & operations lead in India, said, “The need for resilient supply chains has never been more important. Our program will provide Hero MotoCorp with improved visibility across its supply chain, enabling the company to better meet its customer requirements and quickly respond to ongoing disruption while significantly optimizing supply chain costs.”