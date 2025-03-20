Hewlett Packard Enterprise drives agentic AI era with an intelligent, unified data layer for AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled a unified data layer for AI, deeper collaboration with NVIDIA, and significant enhancements across its enterprise data storage portfolio. Enterprises will be able to achieve quicker time to insight through easy access, built-in intelligence and governed control of multi-vendor, multicloud data through HPE GreenLake cloud.

The new unified data layer brings together both structured and unstructured data, speeding up the AI data lifecycle through a combination of HPE’s high-performance data fabric and leading enterprise storage with sophisticated data intelligence. When deployed with the new NVIDIA AI Data Platform, organizations will be able to feed their AI applications, models and agents intelligently with AI-ready data.

“To thrive in the agentic AI era, data management must undergo a fundamental shift. With our unified data layer, intelligent storage, and HPE Private Cloud AI, enterprises can run AI at scale—wherever their data lives,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE. “Our approach for harnessing highly distributed, hybrid data in collaboration with NVIDIA gives organizations a competitive edge, while accelerating time to value.”

“NVIDIA and HPE are working together to pave the way for AI agents to connect to business knowledge through high-performance intelligent data infrastructure. The AI data platforms we’re building together will enable enterprises to leverage their data during inference to power AI reasoning that delivers insights and drives action,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA.

HPE and NVIDIA transform the entire AI data pipeline to accelerate business insights

The rise of agentic and physical AI is set to radically increase data generation and use from edge to cloud, but today the fragmented and distributed nature of enterprise data limits AI-driven insights. Together with NVIDIA, HPE will accelerate the entire pipeline of data through the unified data layer and the new NVIDIA AI Data Platform.

Built on NVIDIA’s expertise in AI workflow optimization, the NVIDIA AI Data Platform is a customizable reference design for integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and AI software with enterprise storage to transform data into actionable intelligence. HPE will support the NVIDIA AI Data Platform through HPE Private Cloud AI as well as HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000, HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 and HPE GreenLake for File Storage. The platform speeds AI reasoning workloads with specialized AI agents that use NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprints, NVIDIA NIM microservices and new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models.

To ensure high-speed AI data access, HPE Alletra Storage MP will also expand support for NVIDIA Networking.

Additionally, HPE GreenLake for File Storage, the file storage service for HPE Private Cloud AI, is now validated for enterprise AI Factories with the new NVIDIA-Certified Storage Program. This program is designed for enterprise deployments and represents a significant step forward in ensuring that enterprise AI factories are built on a foundation of high-performance, reliable data solutions.

HPE accelerates AI time to value with AI-ready data across hybrid cloud

The intelligent, unified data layer is designed to expedite data flow across HPE GreenLake cloud and multi-vendor, multicloud environments with:

Unified, seamless edge-to-cloud data access : HPE Data Fabric Software, which will now support HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 and Apache Iceberg, is the data backbone of the HPE Private Cloud AI data lakehouse and the unified data layer. HPE Data Fabric ensures AI models are consistently supplied with optimized, high-quality structured, unstructured and streaming data.

: HPE Data Fabric Software, which will now support HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 and Apache Iceberg, is the data backbone of the HPE Private Cloud AI data lakehouse and the unified data layer. HPE Data Fabric ensures AI models are consistently supplied with optimized, high-quality structured, unstructured and streaming data. AI-ready data with advanced intelligence: The latest advancements to HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 will enable organizations to create AI-ready object data with new automated, inline metadata tagging. Enterprises can infuse their object data—as it is stored—with intelligence that accelerates ingestion by downstream AI applications. HPE expects to further accelerate the X10000’s performance through the ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA to enable a direct data path for remote direct memory access (RDMA) transfers between GPU memory, system memory and the X10000.

“The VodafoneZiggo vision is to transform into an autonomous network driven by data and AI, with a Network Data Hub (NDH) for Assurance Data,” said Jannie Minnema, Head of Operational Support Systems Assurance and Tools, VodafoneZiggo. “The HPE Data Fabric is the foundation of our NDH, enabling our journey towards secure and seamless connectivity. HPE Data Fabric supports us to deliver data-as-a-service with data unification, governance, intelligence, orchestration, and transformation.”

HPE expands block storage with unified file storage, Microsoft Azure cloud storage and integrated ransomware detection

To simplify data management, the HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 is expanding to enable customers to address more diverse workloads via unified file access, enhance ransomware protection, and easily move data between on-prem data centers and public clouds.

Superior flexibility and economics with unified storage: HPE is the industry’s first vendor to support disaggregated scale-out unified block and file on a single operating system (OS) and storage architecture. With a common storage architecture and OS, customers can manage their entire environment as a unified fleet, which reduces management complexity and improves efficiency.