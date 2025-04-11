Hewlett Packard Enterprise expands agentic AI capabilities in India with HPE Private Cloud AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the launch of HPE Private Cloud AI in India, a fully integrated AI cloud solution designed to accelerate AI adoption for enterprises nationwide. This offering enables enterprises of all sizes to realise a fast, and flexible pathway for developing and deploying generative AI applications and AI agents.

“AI is transforming enterprises at an unprecedented pace, and organisations in India are eager to harness its full potential while maintaining control and efficiency,” said Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director at HPE India. “With HPE Private Cloud AI, we are empowering enterprises to accelerate AI adoption through a scalable, secure, and self-service cloud experience that allows enterprises to transition from AI experimentation to real-world impact more quickly. As part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, this turnkey solution simplifies AI deployment and operations, speeding up innovation while ensuring reliability and security.”

HPE Private Cloud AI offers the deepest integration to date of NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute, and the HPE GreenLake cloud. It is an end-to-end AI software platform that simplifies the deployment, monitoring, and optimisation of AI workloads. It offers complete visibility across hybrid deployments, along with deep observability insights, resource management, and AIOps capabilities. PCAI includes a self-service cloud experience with full lifecycle management and is available in right-sized configurations to support a wide range of AI workloads and use cases.

HPE is also expanding HPE Private Cloud AI with support for the new NVIDIA AI Data Platform. This collaboration aims to offer enterprises the fastest path to unlock the full value of their business data to fuel AI-driven actions. It transforms data into actionable intelligence through continuous data processing that leverages NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, AI software, and enterprise storage—all of which are available in HPE Private Cloud AI.

Recent updates for HPE Private Cloud AI include: