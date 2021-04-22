Hex N Bit introduces a free online course on python

Read Article

Hex N Bit, an edtech company has recently launched a free online course on python. The online course aims to increase the knowledge of python, guided in a structured way. It is a free entry level course that is dedicated to python. The duration of the course is 150 minutes which includes self paced e-learning videos, code, project and quiz. Upon completion of the course, the company would also provide a recognised certificate on the basis of the criteria of scoring 80 per cent in the assignment.

In the last 48 hours, Hex N Bit has received approximately 4500 subscriptions. It has made the students and mentors work together more confidently on a single platform and to make the students industry ready. India alongside other countries like Germany, Oman, South Africa was amongst the subscribers.

Speaking on this occasion, Abhishek Gupta, CEO and Founder, Hex N Bit said, “As learning Programming will be common shortly, candidates developing their skills with a good product will have a boost for entering the practical world”.

He further added, “In less than a year, we have reached 24 States and UTs via our current programme including the backward areas. But as the candidates in those regions are enormously dedicated, our team has guided them to enroll via our B2C channel and 40 per cent of the candidates have enrolled in the programme. It shows their zest to learn new age technologies. Additionally, we have witnessed enthusiasts from Germany, South Africa, and Sri Lanka in enrolling as well.”

