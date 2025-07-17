Hexaware acquires SMC Squared to reinvent GCC strategy

In a strategic push to reimagine global capability center (GCC) operations, Hexaware Technologies [NSE: HEXT], a leading global provider of IT and digital solutions, has announced the acquisition of SMC Squared, a U.S.-based firm known for its strong track record in building and optimizing high-performance GCCs for global enterprises.

The acquisition also marks the rollout of GCC 2.0, Hexaware’s next-generation service line focused on delivering long-term enterprise value through AI-led automation, digital innovation, and a seamless integration of human and digital agents.

By combining SMC Squared’s deep expertise in GCC build-operate-transfer models with Hexaware’s platform-driven IT delivery capabilities, the newly formed offering promises to create a differentiated model that moves beyond cost optimization to enable strategic transformation.

Advertisement

“Our clients today want more than infrastructure or staffing—they need outcome-focused, future-ready GCCs,” said Amrinder Singh, President & Head – EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware. “With SMC Squared’s proven governance and delivery credibility, we now offer a compelling GCC proposition backed by execution strength, AI, and cloud-native IT platforms.”

A Scalable, AI-Infused GCC Playbook

SMC Squared operates through flexible engagement models, including managed services, build-optimize-transfer, and hybrid approaches—allowing organizations to scale operations while maintaining alignment with core business objectives. Its portfolio includes end-to-end delivery across HR, infrastructure, well-being, finance, and technology consulting.

The acquisition positions Hexaware to meet rising global demand for outcome-based GCC partnerships. The Indian GCC sector alone is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2030, as enterprises demand greater accountability, innovation, and business impact from their offshore centers.

“We’re excited to be part of Hexaware,” said Patricia Connolly, CEO, SMC Squared. “This move expands our capabilities across AI, analytics, cloud, and modernization, while opening new doors for delivery from Latin America and growing presence in the UK and Europe.”

SMC Squared works with leading global names across commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and consumer brands—including Papa John’s International, which operates a significant global restaurant network including India.

“Our GCC journey with SMC has been transformative,” said Michael Wyant, VP of Corporate Systems & Enterprise Data, Papa Johns. “From ERP modernization to data analytics, SMC has been a key partner—and with Hexaware now in the mix, we look forward to accelerating our digital journey even further.”

The Road Ahead: Unified Global GCC Stack

The combined Hexaware–SMC Squared organization will offer an integrated GCC services stack covering advisory, setup, operations, and optimization. This is underpinned by talent depth, global delivery consistency, and AI-led digital frameworks—helping clients shift from cost-saving centers to strategic value hubs.

By marrying execution rigor with digital foresight, Hexaware is poised to lead the next wave of transformation in the global GCC landscape.