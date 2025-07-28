Hexaware emerges as a GenAI trailblazer in Gartner’s 2025 Innovation Guide

Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT and consulting services, has been named an Emerging Leader in the Emerging Market Quadrant (eMQ) of the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services. This recognition, which underscores Hexaware’s strategic advancements in the generative AI space, reflects its ability to move beyond experimentation and deliver AI solutions that translate into tangible business outcomes.

The eMQ, launched by Gartner in 2024, offers rolling, data-driven insights into vendors in rapidly evolving technology sectors. With axes representing current capabilities and future potential, the quadrant helps enterprises assess partners that are shaping the next wave of digital innovation—including the transformative domain of generative AI.

As enterprises worldwide move from piloting GenAI tools to integrating them across operations, the focus is shifting to scalable, secure, and value-driven implementations. Hexaware has emerged as a key enabler of this transition.

Advertisement

“We’ve built a cloud-agnostic GenAI fabric that fuses modular micro-services, zero-trust security, and rigorous guardrails for fairness and transparency,” said Jith Mundakkal, Chief Technology Officer & Head of GenAI CoE, Delivery & Solutioning at Hexaware. “It lets enterprises deploy LLM workloads at scale—whether on public cloud, private clusters, or edge—while keeping data sovereign and operations auditable.”

Hexaware’s differentiated approach lies in its holistic framework: from ideation to execution, the company enables clients to unlock value with responsible AI. Its GenAI consulting model combines deep domain knowledge with pre-built accelerators and industry-specific starter kits, ensuring faster deployment and reduced risk.

“Our clients are looking for a clear path from vision to value,” noted Mehdi Goodarzi, SVP & Global Head of GenAI Consulting, Practice & GTM. “We start by co-creating use-case roadmaps, back them with industry starter kits, and secure stakeholder buy-in with hard ROI projections. That business-first discipline is what moves generative-AI programs from boardroom excitement to bottom-line results.”

Hexaware’s GenAI portfolio spans the full lifecycle of adoption—strategy, build, and managed services—underpinned by a Responsible AI framework. The firm’s emphasis on fairness, transparency, and compliance ensures that innovation goes hand-in-hand with governance.