HFCL wins order worth ₹80.92 C rs from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

HFCL Limited, India’s leading technology enterprise offering communication network solutions for Telcos, Railways, and Defence sectors announced its new order win worth ~₹80.92 crores from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited. As part of this project win, HFCL will be setting up Fibre Optics Transmission System (FOTS) for Delhi Metro Rail Project of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited.

The timeline to execute this order is one hundred and fifty-six weeks from the date of notice to proceed (NTP). Thereafter, HFCL has to provide warranty support for One Hundred and four weeks. The company will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Fibre Optics Transmission System (FOTS) for three priority Corridors of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project.

HFCL has a strong track record in deploying communication networks for various railway projects globally and domestically, including the Mauritius Metro, the ongoing Dhaka Metro project and Gujarat Metro project coupled with Kanpur-Agra metro rail projects. On the back of these strong capabilities, the company is well-positioned to expand its railway capacities in India. Moreover, HFCL has a rich and varied experience in integrating communication networks for metros and mainline railways, as well as implementing video management systems at approximately 600 railway stations. The company was also recently selected by Indian Railways to conduct a 5G trial between the Palwal-Mathura sector, spanning 82 km. As technology leader in this space, HFCL aims to leverage its next-generation innovative technologies to improve operational efficiency and safety in the Railway communication networks.