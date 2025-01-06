Hikvision Millimeter wave body scanning security system: A new dimension in security

Today’s security threats have become more quickly and effectively controlled thanks to developing technologies. In this context, one of the technologies that has come to the fore in recent years is millimeter wave (mmWave) body scanners. Hikvision’s innovative systems in this field take security measures to the highest level and enable the detection and prevention of threats. This article will detail what a millimeter wave body scanner is, how it works, the security threats it can detect, and its areas of use.

What is a Millimeter Wave Body Scanner?

A millimeter wave body scanner is a device used at security checkpoints and is a system that can detect metal, plastic, ceramic, and similar objects on people. The term “millimeter wave” refers to radio waves in the frequency range of approximately 30 to 300 GHz, which is between microwave and infrared waves of the electromagnetic spectrum. These wavelengths can detect hidden objects by scanning not only through clothing but also in depth. Hikvision’s mmWave scanners can provide high-resolution scanning and blur private areas to protect people’s privacy. This enables security processes to be completed more quickly and effectively by focusing only on objects that may pose a security threat.

Millimeter Wave Body Scanner Working Principle

Millimeter wave technology is based on the reflection of electromagnetic waves on the human body and clothes. The device sends high-frequency waves and receives the reflections that hit the body and return, and analyses these signals to create images. These images are interpreted by special software and abnormal objects or objects that may be a threat are determined.

Passive Operation: Millimeter wave scanners work by evaluating only the reflections. In this way, it provides a safe scan without using ionising radiation such as X-ray.

High Resolution: The locations and sizes of suspicious objects can be determined with high-resolution images.

Fast Scanning Time: The scanning process is usually completed in seconds. This provides a great advantage, especially in areas with high human traffic.

What Can Be Detected with a Millimeter Wave Body Scanner?

Millimeter wave technology can effectively detect objects hidden under clothing. These devices can identify metal and non-metal objects, allowing them to be used against a wide range of threats.

Here are some of the items that can be detected:

Metal Objects: Guns, knives, or other dangerous metal objects.

Non-Metal Objects: Materials that metal detectors cannot detect, such as explosives, drugs, ceramic knives, or plastic weapons.

Explosives: Ability to detect concealed or worn explosives.

Other Prohibited Items: Electronic devices or any object prohibited in designated areas.

New Standards in Security

Key Features:

· Non-Contact Full Body Scanner

· Advance Milimeter wave Imaging Technology

· AI based location detection

· High Throughput

· Privacy Protection

· Networking Capability

Hikvision’s millimeter wave body scanning security system provides an effective solution to meet public and private security requirements. Fast, reliable and easy to use, this technology makes security measures more effective and efficient. In the face of the increasing variety and complexity of security threats, millimeter wave technology offers a strong layer of protection for personal security, public security and private property security.

Integrating this technology into the security strategies of institutions and organisations is an important step to provide a safer environment.