Hikvision Power X DVR delivers innovative technologies to enhance intelligence

Hikvision India has introduced the Hikvision Power X DVR to deliver innovative technologies to enhance intelligence. Hikvision Power X DVR represents a significant upgrade in the evolution of digital video recorders (DVRs) in the video security industry. This upgrade introduces cutting-edge technologies and features to enhance intelligence and performance. This next generation DVR has improved the efficiency of video searching. It offers users a more robust and comprehensive product experience.

Enhanced intelligence

It is the core value addition of Hikvision Power X DVR. Some of the value added features include these offerings.

Enhanced intelligent channels: Up to 8 channels of perimeter protection (1x improvement)

Boosted performance: By optimised algorithm for perimeter protection

3 intelligent functions in 1 device: Different channels can be configured with different intelligent functions

Quicker and More Efficient Video Searching

AcuSearch: Users can search specific targets of interest precisely with just one click, and then the related videos can be displayed

Smart search: Users can draw rule boxes or intrusion lines at the location of the event to quickly filter and identify targets

Enhanced Performance

Upgraded decoding capability: Up to 24-ch @ 1080p

HDTVI two-way audio: Supports interactive real-time communication (*M/XT model available)

Smart fan adjustment: Fan design is based on temperature adaptive speed adjustment, providing more comfortable use of the space

Take the security management to the next level

Hikvision’s AcuSense technology embeds deep-learning algorithms into security cameras and video recorders to equip businesses and homeowners with smart tools to take security to the next level, both indoors and outdoors.

Faster: AcuSense technology detects intrusion threats in real time and triggers alerts to users’ mobile phones for faster response.

More accurate: AcuSense technology differentiates people and vehicles from other moving objects, allowing security teams to focus on real threats.

More efficient: AcuSense technology applies labels to recorded video footage with people and vehicles, speeding up video searches, minimising manual effort, and reducing overall.

Easy to use: AcuSense-enabled smart cameras are installed quickly and are as easy to configure as conventional security cameras. The technology puts AI security at everyone’s disposal.

Technology edge

AcuSense technology uses advanced machine vision AI algorithms built into Hikvision security cameras and video recorders to boost home and business security.

Application scenario

The Hikvision Power X DVR is highly applicable in various application scenarios, including industrial park, monitoring centre, warehouse, restaurant and store, etc.