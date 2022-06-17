Hirect’s latest feature allows users to search for jobs nearby

Hirect, the chat-based direct hiring platform for startups and SMEs, has recently launched a new update to their existing application that will enable candidates to easily find jobs closer to their desired location. The new update is focused on simplifying users’ job users’ search experience.

The latest version in iOS 2.4.1 and android 3.1.7 updates of the application include the “Nearby” feature that allows the jobseekers to look out for jobs seamlessly. The “Nearby” feature allows the users to pinpoint their current location and enable them to filter out the relevant job opportunities near to their vicinity. Once the user grants access to the location, the application will populate the job feed of the candidate in ascending order of their distance. For instance, if a candidate is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, he/she can look out for relevant job opportunities and can choose as per their location.

Talking about the latest update, Mr. Raj Das, Global Co-founder and CEO of Hirect India said, “We are thrilled to unveil our brand new feature with the latest release in both the versions of the application. As a brand, we strive to provide better solutions that will help both the job seeker and the recruiters. As part of our research, we found that there is a section of job seekers who are not willing to relocate for jobs due to family and personal commitment. This feature is designed keeping them in mind and the recruiters who want to hire candidates closer to where they operate. I am certain this feature will disrupt the hiring market as it will significantly cut down the hiring time on both ends.’’

Hirect links the startups to the great talent of the country within a minute on one platform using AI-enabled metadata. The objective of the update in the app is to make the job search process for candidates simpler and easier allowing them to search for preferred jobs near their vicinity. The App is standardized and designed in such a way that it connects the right job seekers and recruiters through a rigorous verification process without the intervention of middlemen.