Hitachi Vantara and BMC transform mainframe innovation

Hitachi Vantara announced an alliance with BMC Software to innovate and optimise faster on mainframe and open systems environments. This collaboration will combine Hitachi Vantara’s advanced storage platforms with BMC’s software offerings, enabling enterprises to improve their IT operations while maximising the value of their data.

As organisations increasingly adopt hybrid cloud technologies, they face new challenges in data management, security and operational efficiency. A recent Forrester study found that 66% of organisations are focusing on updating their mainframe infrastructure as part of their modernisation efforts, and 96% of IT decision-makers believe these efforts will yield greater benefits in the future. This modernisation is essential for creating a unified strategy that spans both on-premises and cloud infrastructures, addressing concerns such as data security, processing large volumes of data, ensuring full accessibility, lowering mainframe operational costs, and maintaining application integrity.

This partnership will improve enterprises’ operational capabilities with a suite of easily deployable solutions tailored for hybrid cloud environments. The combination of the BMC AMI mainframe software portfolio with Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One and Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) will provide robust features designed to streamline operations across mainframes and reduce operating costs.

“By establishing this strategic partnership with BMC, we are addressing the evolving demands of hybrid cloud solutions and supporting our clients’ journey toward innovation,” said Greg Bucyk, vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara. “This collaboration enables organisations to maximise the value of their data, turning challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth and upgraded operational efficiency.”

Customer benefits include:

Cost reduction: By optimising resource use and reducing reliance on costly legacy systems, including VTL and physical tape hardware, organisations can help lower their IT expenses, simplifying cost management for mainframe environments.

Enhanced security : Advanced security features like real-time threat detection and strong encryption help businesses better protect their critical data from cyber threats, ensuring a more secure and resilient mainframe environment.

Improved automation : Automation tools simplify workflows and minimise manual tasks, allowing teams to respond more quickly to issues and focus on higher-value projects.

Data monetisation : Companies can now transform and analyse their mainframe data with modern open system tools, unlocking valuable insights that help drive growth and improve decision-making.

Increased simplicity : The collaboration also allows companies to optimise their IT infrastructure, reducing the complexity and costs typically associated with managing multiple vendors and enhancing their agility and competitive edge.

Key components of the BMC AMI portfolio are:

BMC AMI Cloud The BMC AMI Cloud solution integrates with HCP to optimise mainframe secondary storage costs, streamline complexity and increase scalability. By moving mainframe data to HCP, organisations have the option to transform it into an open systems format. This enables data monetisation for cloud-based AI/ML solutions, unlocking valuable insights from the data stored in the HCP data lake.

BMC AMI Security As security concerns grow, the BMC AMI Security solution enhances and complements Hitachi Vantara’s existing mainframe security capabilities. By implementing real-time threat detection, a zero-trust approach, and compliance readiness for immutable back-ups, BMC AMI Security safeguards sensitive information and minimises risks for organisations, ensuring a secure and robust mainframe data platform.

BMC AMI Ops With a focus on efficiency and automation, BMC automation and scheduling tools leverage built-in AI to streamline operations.

BMC AMI DevX Award-winning solutions for developing, testing, modernising and deploying using modern DevOps practices, BMC AMI DevX allows developers to innovate faster.



“This partnership helps improve delivery of innovative, practical solutions that help organisations maximise their data,” said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimisation and Transformation, BMC. “Hitachi Vantara and BMC’s alliance combines Hitachi Vantara’s leading data infrastructure with BMC AMI’s software expertise to unlock mainframe potential. In particular, we expect that it will accelerate our clients’ ability to secure and future-proof their mainframe environments in the hybrid cloud reality which they face.”

“Integrating mainframe data is essential for success in today’s hybrid cloud environments, yet many organisations face challenges like outdated applications and security concerns,” said Steve White, program vice president for IDC’s worldwide channels and alliances research. “The partnership between Hitachi Vantara and BMC helps address these issues by offering efficient, low-risk solutions for modernisation. This collaboration enhances IT systems and allows organisations to tap into cloud benefits more quickly, supporting innovation and helping businesses maintain a competitive edge in a changing market.”