Hitachi Vantara and Red Hat accelerate hybrid cloud modernization

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage and hybrid cloud subsidiary of Hitachi has partnered with Red Hat to modernize legacy virtualization environments. The solution combines Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Hitachi Vantara VSP One, enabling enterprises to reduce reliance on proprietary hypervisors while enhancing hybrid cloud resilience and performance.

Addressing Cost and Complexity

Enterprises face rising virtualization licensing costs and complex compliance requirements. A recent survey showed that 73% of organizations have undergone audits, with over a third citing license management as a top challenge.

The new solution integrates Red Hat OpenShift with VSP One, offering pre-validated reference architectures and a VM migration tool to accelerate the move from legacy systems. Running VMs and containers side by side reduces duplicate infrastructure, cutting hardware, software, and operational costs. VSP One also unifies block, file, and object storage across on-premises and cloud environments for consistent data visibility.

Built for Resilience

The joint solution features a high-availability reference architecture on stretched OpenShift clusters. Using VSP One Block and Global Active Device (GAD) technology, it ensures continuous operations during outages. An optional third-site quorum further strengthens availability zone resiliency across distributed sites.

Customer Spotlight: Alior Bank

Alior Bank, a European financial institution, adopted the solution to address rising licensing fees and modernize its IT platform.

Key Benefits

Reduced Costs and Vendor Lock-In: Unified platform for VMs and containers; open-source KVM and KubeVirt enable flexibility.

Faster Application Delivery: Pre-validated systems and Hitachi Storage Plug-in for Containers (HSPC) allow dynamic storage scaling.

Enterprise Resilience: VSP One ensures continuous uptime and supports mission-critical workloads.

Automation and Visibility: Red Hat and Hitachi integration enhances policy consistency, proactive monitoring, and secure operations.

Strengthening the Partnership

“Migrating and modernizing without disruption is critical,” said Dr. Stefanie Chiras, Senior VP, Red Hat. “Together with Hitachi Vantara, we help customers reduce costs, consolidate operations, and build resilient, cloud-native infrastructure ready for what’s next.”

Earlier this year, the companies updated the Red Hat OpenShift Migration Toolkit for Virtualization, adding storage offloading powered by VSP One. This accelerates cold migrations by offloading data-copying tasks to the storage array, reducing downtime and maintaining continuity.

As enterprises modernize amid cost pressures and vendor complexity, the Hitachi Vantara–Red Hat solution offers a flexible, resilient, and open path to hybrid cloud transformation — ready for today’s workloads and tomorrow’s innovation.