Hitachi Vantara appoints RAH Infotech as a National Distributor

RAH Infotech, India’s fastest growing technology distributor of network and cybersecurity, data management and cloud solutions has been named a national distributor for Hitachi Vantara in India. In line with the partnership, RAH Infotech will address the demand for digital infrastructure and digital solutions offerings – from enterprise and midrange storage to cloud, video intelligence, analytics and IoT – across the banking and financial services, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and government industries for both existing and new customer opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be trusted by Hitachi Vantara as a national distributor in India. Not only are we excited to add Hitachi Vantara’s best-in-class offerings to our portfolio, we look forward to collaborating to offer end-to-end digital infrastructure and digital solutions offerings as well as compelling consumption models to meet customer needs and drive positive customer experiences. We look forward to opening new doors, expanding opportunities, and helping customers develop new revenue streams, prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, and lower the costs of business,” said Ashis Guha, CEO at RAH Infotech.

“Our partners are absolutely critical to the success of Hitachi Vantara. As we look to expand our reach, address the market opportunity in India, and accelerate business growth, we believe RAH Infotech has the expertise, relationships, and sales, service and support capabilities to help us achieve our objectives. Equally important, they share a devotion to helping customers and partners transform and achieve their desired business outcomes’’ said Anupam Nagar, Senior Director, Channels & Alliances, Hitachi Vantara India and SAARC.

