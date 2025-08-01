Hitachi Vantara brings virtual storage platform one to Google Cloud Marketplace

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), has announced the availability of its Virtual Storage Platform One Software-Defined Storage (VSP One SDS) on Google Cloud Marketplace. The integration introduces advanced enterprise features to public cloud environments, including two-way asynchronous replication, thin provisioning, and data compression, enhancing flexibility, disaster recovery, and cost efficiency for hybrid cloud deployments.

As hybrid cloud strategies mature, enterprises are increasingly blending public and private cloud environments. According to a 2025 cloud adoption report, nearly 80% of organizations now use multiple public clouds, and 60% run several private clouds, underscoring the demand for consistent, manageable infrastructure across diverse environments. Meanwhile, the rise of AI has intensified data storage demands, with 47% of IT and security leaders citing limited visibility across hybrid environments as a top challenge.

The new VSP One SDS capabilities are designed to address these complexities head-on. By deploying via Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprises can seamlessly manage storage across on-premises and cloud environments through a single interface, with no re-architecting required.

Advertisement

Key enhancements include:

– Thin provisioning and compression that cut cloud storage costs by up to 40%

– Two-way asynchronous replication allowing both primary and secondary sites to function as source and target—strengthening disaster recovery strategies

– 99.999% availability target, delivering enterprise-grade uptime and reliability

“Bringing VSP One to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage and grow the data management solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud.

“Customers want the freedom to choose the right cloud for every workload and the assurance that their data will remain protected, available and easy to manage,” said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara. “With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and the addition of two-way asynchronous replication, VSP One empowers our customers to streamline hybrid cloud operations while strengthening their resiliency posture.”

This launch also unlocks new opportunities for Hitachi Vantara’s channel partners, providing a software-defined, cloud-integrated platform to help customers tackle key priorities like resilience, security, sustainability, and cost-efficiency—all while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure.

The move builds on Hitachi Vantara’s broader innovation roadmap, including the recent launch of VSP 360, a unified data management platform designed to simplify the VSP One experience and provide real-time insights into data and infrastructure.