Hitachi Vantara concludes its 3 -day annual partner summit at Siliguri

Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, held its annual partner summit at Siliguri with the theme “Stronger Together” to award channel partners, distributors and alliances for the impactful work done in the past year.

The three-day event, which was held from July 12 to July 14 in Siliguri, recognised Hitachi Vantara’s top performing partners for their contributions in driving revenue growth and unlocking business value for their customers during the last financial year in India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The Partner of the Year award was given to Hitachi Systems India in the North region and Vertex in the South region.

Commenting on the event, Hemant Tiwari, managing director – India, Hitachi Vantara said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets in APAC and a key contributor in our worldwide business. We are always working towards providing an exceptional experience for our customers through a multi-channel approach, building on our heritage of harmony, sincerity and a pioneering spirit. Partners have been a critical part of our business and we are confident that we will continue to work together to drive mutual success and satisfaction for our clients in the years to come.”

“Being data-driven is the new competitive DNA of thriving businesses in today’s market. Hitachi Vantara, along with our partners, can help organizations keep up, create value, and identify new opportunities using data,” said Deepak Sar, distribution and alliance director, Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara’s partnership models of resell, deliver, manage and create are based on three pillars – Trusted, Predictable, and Sustainable. Along with its partners, the organisation builds client trust by outlining clear goals to tackle client challenges and designing innovative solutions to address them. Hitachi Vantara also helps partners align with technology alliance partners to leverage the ecosystem more efficiently and expand brand offerings. The organisation offers energy star verified storage to address CO2 reduction along with various models of consumption to its partners and customers. In 2022, Hitachi Vantara added close to 1,000 new partners globally.

Hitachi Vantara Partner Summit Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2022:

India Government + North and East Region

Breakthrough Partner of the Year (North + East + Government) – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Partner of the region – SISL Infotech

Value Added Distributor of the Region – Redington Limited

Best upcountry (North + East) partner in the region – Synergy Telematics Limited

Emerging partner of the region – Niveshan Technologies

India South Region

Breakthrough Partner of the Year (South) – Vertex Technosolutions (B) Pvt. Ltd

Partner of the region – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Value Added Distributor of the Region – iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd

Emerging partner of the region – QCS Communications Technologies

Best upcountry (KL+TN+AP+TS) partner in the region – Star One IT

India West Region

Breakthrough Partner of the Year (West) – Network Techlab

Partner of the region – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Value Added Distributor of the Region – iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd

Best upcountry (Guj + RoM) partner in the region – Chintech Systems

Emerging partner of the region – VDA Infosolutions Pvt Ltd

National Awards

Breakthrough Partner of the Year – Wysetek System Technologists Pvt. Ltd

Value Added Reseller of the year – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd