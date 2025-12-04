Hitachi Vantara earns CRN 2025 recognition for hybrid cloud storage excellence

Hitachi Vantara has added another milestone to its innovation journey with its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) being named a winner in the CRN 2025 Products of the Year Awards, under the Storage – Cloud-Focused category. The recognition underscores the company’s growing leadership in helping enterprises simplify hybrid cloud storage management while boosting resilience, performance, and sustainability.

Awarded by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, the annual Products of the Year Awards spotlight solutions that deliver real-world impact for partners and customers. Finalists are selected by CRN’s editorial team and rated by solution providers who use the products in their day-to-day operations—making the win a powerful validation of VSP One’s value.

A Unified Platform for a Multi-Cloud World

With 89% of enterprises now operating across multiple public clouds—and 73% embracing hybrid cloud models—complexity in data management has surged. VSP One addresses this challenge head-on by converging block, file, object, and mainframe data into a single, unified platform that spans on-premises and cloud environments.

The platform integrates:

Advanced data resiliency

Ransomware protection

Flexible cloud tiering

AI-ready performance

A 100% data availability guarantee

Sustainability-focused architecture

This holistic approach enables organizations to maintain consistent performance, enhance visibility, reduce operational overheads, and ensure continuous access to mission-critical workloads.

A Win That Reflects Channel Confidence

“The 2025 CRN Products of the Year Award winners represent a bold class of innovators dedicated to delivering standout products and features that drive real results for channel partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. content and executive editor at CRN. She emphasized that feedback from solution providers—those who use the products directly—was instrumental in determining winners.

A Platform Built for the Future of Hybrid Cloud

As the global cloud storage market is projected to grow from $145 billion in 2025 to $425 billion by 2030, the pressure on enterprises to manage hybrid data efficiently while addressing rising AI-related power consumption is intensifying. VSP One aims to meet this moment by delivering scalable, secure, and energy-efficient hybrid cloud data management.

“This recognition from CRN validates our focus on helping customers and partners simplify the complexity of hybrid cloud data environments,” said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. “VSP One brings together simplicity, security and sustainability in one platform—empowering organizations to unlock the full value of their data while delivering dependable outcomes at scale.”