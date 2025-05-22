Hitachi Vantara Launches Virtual Storage Platform 360, a New Data Management Software Solution that Delivers a Simplified, Streamlined Experience

Hitachi Vantara announced the launch of Virtual Storage Platform 360 (VSP 360), a unified management software solution designed to help customers simplify data infrastructure management operations, improve decision-making and the delivery of data services. With support for block, file, object, and software-defined storage, VSP 360 consolidates multiple management tools, enabling IT teams, including those with limited storage expertise, to more efficiently control hybrid cloud deployments, gain AIOps predictive insights and simplify data lifecycle governance.

Organisations today are struggling to manage sprawling data environments spread across disparate storage systems, fragmented data silos, and complex application workloads, all while grappling with overextended IT teams and rising demands for compliance and AI readiness. A recent survey showed AI has led to a dramatic increase in the amount of data storage that businesses require, with the amount of data expected to increase 122% by 2026. The survey also revealed that many IT leaders are being forced to implement AI before their data infrastructure is ready to handle it, with many embarking on a journey of experimentation, hoping to find additional ways to recover some of the cost of their investments.

VSP 360 addresses these obstacles by integrating data management tools across enterprise storage to monitor key performance indicators, including storage capacity utilisation and overall system health, helping to deliver optimal performance and efficient resource management. VSP 360 improves end-to-end visibility, leveraging AIOps observability to break down data silos. It also streamlines the deployment of VSP One data services, tailored to meet each customer’s unique business needs.

“VSP 360 represents a bold step forward in unifying the way enterprises manage their data,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. “It’s not just a new management tool—it’s a strategic approach to modern data infrastructure that gives IT teams complete command over their data, wherever it resides. With built-in AI and automation and by making it available via SaaS, Private, or via your mobile phone, we’re empowering our customers to make faster, smarter decisions and eliminate the traditional silos that slow innovation.”

The new capabilities offered through VSP 360 are built around three foundational pillars:

⦁ Control: It delivers streamlined hybrid cloud infrastructure orchestration and unified fleet management across block, file, software-defined and object storage, empowering IT teams to quickly deploy and manage data across cloud and on-prem environments.

⦁ Observe: It enables businesses to gain new visibility and predictive insights across their enterprise data through AIOps analytics—accessible via SaaS, mobile, or on-prem—delivering intelligent observability into system performance, capacity, security and health.

⦁ Govern: It enhances data policy enforcement, compliance, and lifecycle management across hybrid environments, supporting workloads including AI, cybersecurity and personal identifiable information (PII) classification.

Designed for all organisations of every size, VSP 360 addresses the critical need for flexible, scalable, and intelligent data infrastructure. It consolidates complex management environments, reduces operational overhead, and empowers teams to do more with less.

“VSP 360 gives our customers the unified visibility and control they’ve been asking for,” said Dan Pittet, Senior Solutions Architect, Stoneworks Technologies. “The ability to manage block, file, object, and software-defined storage from a single AI-driven platform helps streamline operations and reduce complexity across hybrid environments. It’s especially valuable for IT teams with limited resources who need to respond quickly to evolving data demands without compromising performance or governance.”

With seamless data lifecycle management integration, the new solutions support AI, PII discovery, cybersecurity, and IaaS use cases, providing comprehensive coverage for diverse needs. Additionally, it provides compliance-ready data governance, reinforced with VSP One’s 100% data availability guarantees, making it the ultimate choice for secure and efficient data management operations. This is further enhanced by our recently announced guarantees, including guarantees for performance and sustainability.

“VSP 360 hits the mark for what modern enterprises need,” said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Infrastructure Research, IDC. “It goes beyond monitoring to deliver true intelligence across the storage lifecycle. The solution’s robust data resiliency helps businesses maintain continuous operations and protect their critical assets, even in the face of unexpected disruptions. By integrating advanced analytics, automation, and policy enforcement, Hitachi Vantara is giving customers the agility and resilience needed to thrive in a data-driven economy.”