Hitachi Vantara partners with Supermicro to power next-gen enterprise AI and data workloads

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, has announced a strategic partnership with Supermicro, a global leader in AI, cloud, and edge computing.

The alliance brings together Supermicro’s GPU-powered compute systems and Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) to help enterprises accelerate AI, GenAI, and data lakehouse initiatives. The companies are finalizing an agreement enabling Supermicro to offer VSP One to its customers, while Hitachi Vantara will resell Supermicro’s servers, GPUs, and hardware—broadening global access through established channels.

Addressing Data Growth and AI Complexity

With data volumes skyrocketing and enterprises racing to derive AI-driven insights, infrastructure scalability has become a business imperative. A recent study found that 85% of organizations already use data lakehouses for AI model development, and 67% expect most analytics workloads to run on them within three years. Yet, many struggle with fragmented systems, slow data movement, and rising operational costs.

This collaboration aims to simplify and strengthen enterprise AI infrastructure—combining compute and storage for improved efficiency, lower latency, and greater control over data.

VSP One: Unified Data for Modern Workloads

At the heart of the partnership lies Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One, a unified data platform that merges block, file, object, and software-defined storage into a single architecture.

VSP One Block, integrated with Supermicro servers, offers an all-flash, low-latency system ideal for mission-critical applications and AI training workloads.

VSP One SDS extends these capabilities through software-defined deployments across hybrid cloud environments.

VSP One Object introduces native Amazon S3 Table support and advanced data intelligence features, allowing analytics directly on open-format data—eliminating complex data movement and extraction.

This architecture helps enterprises modernize and scale easily while reducing complexity across data lakehouse environments.

Laying the Foundation for Enterprise AI

“The convergence of Supermicro’s leadership in AI compute with the scale and resiliency of Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One marks an important step toward building the foundation for enterprise AI,” said Sheila Rohra, CEO, Hitachi Vantara. “Bringing compute and data closer together will enable scalable workload support without disruption. With enterprise-class service and support, we’re helping organizations gain better control of their data and lead in the era of AI-driven business.”

VSP One also powers Hitachi iQ, the company’s AI and data orchestration portfolio designed to optimize workflows for advanced AI. When paired with Supermicro’s high-performance compute and GPU acceleration, Hitachi iQ enhances data processing, governance, and protection, ensuring data and compute remain tightly aligned for faster insights and better visibility across workloads.

Accelerating AI Adoption

“Supermicro and Hitachi are collaborating to help enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI,” said Vik Malyala, President and Managing Director, EMEA, and Senior Vice President, Technology and AI, Supermicro. “Our AI-optimized servers leverage advanced GPUs, CPUs, and NVMe technology. Combined with Hitachi Vantara’s data management platform and iQ portfolio, we are enabling higher performance and efficiency for compute-intensive enterprise applications.”

The joint portfolio—including VSP One Block, VSP One SDS, and VSP One Object—will be available globally through both companies’ partner networks. Customers can manage deployments through VSP 360, a unified control plane that integrates performance monitoring and data management tools to ensure optimal health and utilization across environments.

Building an AI-Ready Infrastructure

By integrating compute and data under a unified architecture, Hitachi Vantara and Supermicro are redefining how enterprises deploy AI infrastructure. The collaboration promises greater agility, visibility, and scalability—helping organizations modernize operations, optimize resources, and unlock the full potential of AI-driven innovation.