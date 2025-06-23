Hitachi Vantara recognised as a leader and fast mover in GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Storage Optimised for AI Workloads

Hitachi Vantara announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Storage Optimised for AI Workloads. This marks the first iteration of this GigaOm Radar report in this category, and Hitachi Vantara’s inclusion as a leader highlights the company’s ability to deliver high-performance, enterprise-ready infrastructure to meet the complex demands of AI and machine learning workloads.

The GigaOm Radar for High-Performance Storage Optimised for AI Workloads is a comprehensive evaluation of the advanced storage market for AI workloads management. Inclusion in this report requires solutions to meet foundational criteria, and vendors are evaluated based on the key capabilities and features of their offerings. Leaders are selected based on strong performance across both current capabilities and forward-looking innovation, including the ability to execute as well as feature completeness and future readiness, representing solutions that are mature and strategically aligned with evolving enterprise AI demands.

Hitachi Vantara was recognised for its Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure solutions, securing positive ratings in several key areas, including:

Quality of service and workload isolation: The report notes that “Hitachi iQ offers world-class QoS and workload isolation capabilities.” Hitachi iQ delivers advanced workload isolation by combining file system-level policies with a flexible cluster architecture, allowing teams to effectively allocate resources for a consistent, reliable performance across high-priority AI/ML workloads – even in multi-tenant or shared environments.

GPU-direct storage integration : The platform features optimised drivers that deliver significant performance benefits for AI and ML workloads by enabling streamlined data transfer between storage and GPU memory.

AI-optimised data layout and management : Hitachi iQ demonstrates intelligent and automated data placement across different storage tiers, including TLC/QLC NVMe flash storage for performance and density, as well as object storage. Additionally, the portfolio utilises real-time monitoring and user-defined policies that is designed to support optimal performance and cost efficiency across different data patterns.

“What really stood out about Hitachi Vantara’s offerings is the quality of service and the ability to isolate workloads,” said Whit Walters, field CTO and analyst at GigaOm. “They’ve delivered a well-integrated, scalable platform in Hitachi iQ, backed by enterprise-proven storage. This combination gives organisations a powerful and flexible foundation for operationalising AI at scale, especially as large-scale AI and GenAI workloads will require the ability to manage data and performance as demands continue to grow.”

The report accentuates Hitachi Vantara’s ability to innovate, citing collaboration with NVIDIA on the NVIDIA Data Platform on Hitachi iQ. Additionally, the report highlights the platform roadmap that includes new hardware and AI solutions, such as the Hitachi iQ M Series, announced in March 2025. It also highlights Hitachi Vantara’s advanced integration with Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One), enabling intelligent tiering between NVMe flash and object storage.

“AI isn’t just pushing the boundaries of what infrastructure needs to do; it’s completely redrawing them,” said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. “Our goal with Hitachi iQ is to give customers a high-performance foundation that removes complexity, accelerates outcomes, and adapts to whatever their AI journey requires next. By integrating Hitachi iQ with our VSP One platform, we’re enabling a flexible, intelligent storage strategy that’s ready for what’s now and what’s next.”