Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin Inaugurates South India’s Largest AI-Ready Data Center Campus by Sify

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited announced the inauguration of South India’s largest AI-ready data center campus, located in Siruseri, Tamil Nadu by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Thiru T. M. Anbarasan and Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Investment promotion & Commerce, Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa.

Strategically aligned with the Tamil Nadu Government’s vision of positioning the state as a

preferred data center destination, this facility marks a significant milestone in India’s

digital infrastructure journey. This platinum-rated Green Data Center, recognised with

four ratings from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reaffirms Sify’s deep

commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

With an eventual capacity of 130 MW, it is the only data center in India with an on-site

open cable landing station, providing enhanced global connectivity and network

performance. As part of its long-term environmental goals, Sify aspires to power the

Siruseri data center entirely with renewable energy and manage it using sustainable

building management practices, setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious digital

infrastructure.

The Chairman & Managing Director of Sify Technologies Limited, Mr Raju Vegesna,

emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to India’s digital economy, “With our

cumulative investment now crossing ₹10,000 crore from an initial commitment of ₹2,500

crore, we are not only building digital infrastructure but also creating an ecosystem of

opportunity. We envision generating employment for 10,000 people—direct and indirect—

as this facility ramps up.

This data center isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a strategic digital gateway for enterprises

and governments aiming to harness AI, cloud, and high-speed data solutions. We’re proud

to support Tamil Nadu’s digital ambitions and to be part of India’s data-driven future.”

The facility will serve as a critical enabler for AI workloads and digital-first enterprises,

providing scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing capabilities.

With this launch, Sify continues to strengthen its leadership as India’s most comprehensive

data center and digital services provider.