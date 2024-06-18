Honeywell and PwC India unite to spearhead digitalisation for clients

Honeywell and PwC India announced the development of a strategic mission to help businesses accelerate their enterprise digital transformation journey and help them future-proof their organisations.

Honeywell and PwC will blend PwC India’s expertise in management and technical consulting with Honeywell’s intelligent operational technology (OT) software solutions to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers, such as reliability, cybersecurity, and reduced energy consumption. The focus will be on offerings for the industrial, buildings and infrastructure verticals, helping customers to digitise operations across the enterprise.

“PwC’s consulting capability and Honeywell’s superior technology solutions are unmatched in the industry in solving some of the biggest challenges that our customers face,” said Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India. “We are confident that this partnership will unlock value for our customers as they digitally transform their organisations.”

According to recent research from Forrester, data and artificial intelligence (AI) will be the leading activity that organisations undertake to digitally transform. Using the expertise of both companies in coordination is designed to enable companies to harness the power of Honeywell Forge industrial IoT software which utilises advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, alongside the leading consulting offerings from PwC. Businesses in the buildings and industrial sectors will have increased visibility for more informed decision-making related to today’s most pressing challenges, such as worker shortages, cybersecurity threats, asset reliability and reducing energy usage.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell, a globally recognised leader in industrial automation and energy transition, to offer our clients a comprehensive and integrated approach to digital transformation,” said Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India. “Our alliance will combine PwC’s consulting expertise and Honeywell’s innovative technical solutions to help manufacturers achieve operational excellence, improve customer satisfaction and reduce environmental impact.”