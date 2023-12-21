Honeywell and Soti Partnership brings Security, Remote Management to one million Industrial Mobile Devices

Honeywell and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider SOTI have achieved a major milestone, remotely managing more than one million devices worldwide.

The collaboration between Honeywell’s mobile computers and SOTI’s mobility management solutions, allows businesses to exceed conventional hardware lifecycles through remote monitoring, diagnosis and repair. The SOTI ONE Platform, protects corporate data on mobile devices through a suite of services, enhancing data security, facilitating software installations and providing seamless integration with enterprise IT systems.

“With the SOTI partnership, customers have gained control and visibility into their fleet of powerful Honeywell mobile devices at all times, helping to improve operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services business. “Honeywell’s suite of handheld, wearable and vehicle-mounted mobile computers are designed to keep pace with the demands of a highly mobile workforce in industries from warehousing to healthcare.”

Honeywell’s partnership with SOTI has demonstrated continued growth, helping bring greater accuracy, time savings and reduced troubleshooting costs to customers. The companies have worked together to help thousands of organisations maximise their asset performance, including transportation and logistics providers.

SOTI provides complete lifecycle management of Honeywell devices through the SOTI ONE Platform, simplifying security and management through a single, easy-to-use interface. This has helped lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) and improve the return on investment (ROI) for retailers, transportation and logistics companies, healthcare providers, government workers and more.

Once devices are at the end of their lifecycle or customers want to upgrade their devices, Honeywell will repurpose many of the internal components to ensure critical parts are available when needed in their spare pool inventory. This helps reduce the environmental footprint of e-waste.

“Integrating mobile technology to enhance the customer experience is crucial in a rapidly changing work environment. Success requires optimizing every customer touchpoint with a mobile-first approach and enabling workers to leverage data at their fingertips,” said Musthafa Ebadi, COO of SOTI. “With mobile workers required to do more, businesses will continue to use technology in their operations to achieve faster results. As the world’s most trusted provider of EMM solutions, we look forward to continuing to increase productivity and efficiency with Honeywell’s continued support, making business-critical processes secure, smarter, faster and more reliable.”

Honeywell’s rugged devices are built on the Mobility Edge platform, a unified hardware and software platform that offers customers a stable option and a potential competitive advantage with yearly upgrades. Designed for Android, Mobility Edge devices share a common core platform, enabling faster development and deployment of software and security patches. With the Honeywell Android 14 guarantee, the life expectancy of a device also expands further, helping decrease TCO and increase ROI.