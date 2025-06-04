Honeywell launches its first-ever CCTV camera portfolio made in India

Honeywell announced the launch of the 50 Series line of CCTV products, marking Honeywell’s first-ever locally designed and produced camera portfolio.

Aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the cameras are conceptualised, designed, and developed in the country. The cameras are Class 1 certified, the highest category level under the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Designed to meet the growing regional demand for intelligent, high-quality and cyber-secure camera systems, the advanced offering was created at Honeywell’s global development center in Bengaluru and is manufactured through a strategic collaboration with Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider VVDN Technologies, which also served as the hardware design partner.

“This launch reflects our commitment to shaping the future of innovative, secure and intelligent security solutions tailored for India. It also reinforces our commitment to the India growth story and is a testament to our deep local engineering capabilities and strong local partnerships,” said Vimal Kapur, Honeywell CEO and Chairman.

In honor of the series launch, Kapur met with Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honourable Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B for the Government of India in New Delhi, along with additional senior leaders from Honeywell, including Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO, Honeywell Global Regions, Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell in India and Vivek Bansal, Founder and President, VVDN Technologies.

“The Indian economy is growing consistently. We are committed to establish India as a ‘product nation’. These ‘Made in India’ CCTVs are a good step in that direction. We encourage the industry to Design in India, Make in India and Make for the World,” said Shri. Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Built specifically for the Indian market, the 50 Series CCTV cameras combine intelligent video analytics for proactive threat detection, enhanced imaging performance and gyro sensor-based image stabilisation, and robust cybersecurity–all while addressing the evolving security requirements of critical infrastructure across the government, healthcare, education, transport, commercial, and real estate sectors. The portfolio features a wide range of models in 3MP and 5MP resolutions, available in dome and bullet form factors.

The new offering also builds on Honeywell’s 2024 acquisition of Carrier’s Global Access Solutions business that included LenelS2, which enhanced its advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentialing. With the addition of the 50 Series CCTV cameras, Honeywell can now serve as the preferred Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for all electronic security requirements of clients across various market segments and industry verticals.