How eSIM technology is simplifying IoT device management

India, September 10, 2025 — The Internet of Things (IoT) continues its rapid expansion, with billions of devices connecting industries from agriculture and logistics to energy and manufacturing. At the core of this transformation is eSIM technology, enabling secure, flexible, and scalable connectivity for devices throughout their lifecycle. Global SecurityTech leader Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has outlined how the latest advances in eSIM are unlocking new efficiencies, lowering costs, and simplifying IoT management.

Initially developed for automotive and machine-to-machine (M2M) use cases, the eSIM has now become indispensable across nearly every IoT domain. G+D emphasizes that innovations such as SGP.32, In-Factory Profile Provisioning (IFPP), and the growing deployment of Private 5G networks are redefining the way devices connect and communicate.

Key Advantages of eSIM for IoT

SGP.32 Standard Improves Flexibility

Moving beyond SMS-based SGP.02, the new SGP.32 standard supports IP-based communication, making IoT devices easier to manage and more adaptable to regulatory and regional requirements. It also simplifies profile switching, allowing enterprises to centrally manage both new and legacy device fleets.

IFPP Enables Seamless Factory Integration

With IFPP, eSIM profiles can be securely preloaded onto devices during manufacturing. Combined with Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP), this eliminates manual intervention post-production, streamlining deployment and reducing time-to-market.

Private 5G Networks Gain Momentum

eSIMs provide reliable, vibration-resistant connectivity for industrial machines, with centralized management across large fleets. Devices can move seamlessly between private and public networks, while SGP.32 allows flexible profile changes if coverage shifts.

Cellular Connectivity Brings Security & Cost Efficiency

Compared to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, cellular networks offer stronger global security standards and simplified compliance. Solutions like G+D’s AirOn360 Intelligent Online also allow time-limited connectivity, cutting data costs by activating connections only when needed.

Simplified Design and Inventory Management

By embedding connectivity directly into devices, eSIMs eliminate the need for physical SIM cards and slots, lowering BOM costs. They also reduce SKU complexity, enabling companies to standardize models across regions and streamline logistics.

“In the IoT sector, eSIM technology will be central to advancing modern connectivity and manufacturing processes. Key advantages include digitalization of workflows, greater efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced security,” said Sönke Schröder, Director Global Go-to-Market Strategy & Innovations for Connectivity & IoT at G+D. “eSIMs are network-agnostic, allowing devices to switch providers multiple times over their lifetime and provision new profiles securely through platforms like G+D’s AirOn360.”

As IoT adoption accelerates, eSIM technology is evolving from a connectivity enabler to a strategic differentiator, ensuring that enterprises can deploy, manage, and scale billions of devices with agility and confidence.