HP announces advance PC security solutions for remote workforce

Read Article

PC and printer major HP Inc has announced advanced security solutions to provide complete threat protection for businesses and their remote workforces. The new solutions offerings include HP Pro Security Edition, HP Proactive Security and HP Sure Click Enterprise.

According to the company, HP Pro Security Edition is the world’s most advanced application isolation and deep learning endpoint protection on Windows 10 PCs, delivering enterprise-level security designed for SMB customers. It is expected to be available on select HP Elite PCs purchased in the summer 2020.

HP Proactive Security is an advanced endpoint security service. By taking a protection-first approach, the managed service aims to help small- and medium-sized businesses defend against cyber-attacks without changing user behaviour or increasing IT workload.

It is available to select customers in pilots now and is expected to be available to customers and partners worldwide in April.

Meanwhile, HP Sure Click Enterprise is a secure endpoint application isolation and containment solution, protecting enterprise endpoints from even the most sophisticated of attackers while providing detailed, real-time threat intelligence to security teams. It is expected to be available in May.

Additionally, HP will offer HP Sure Click Pro free of charge through September 30 to help protect users from web, email, and document-based security threats.

HP Sure Click Pro will enhance the already existing HP Sure Click with additional features such as editing Word and Excel documents within an isolated container. This offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

(IANS)