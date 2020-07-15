HP announces global channel partner program-Amplify in India

Read Article

HP Inc has unveiled HP Amplify, a first-of-its kind global channel partner program optimised to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences. Built on a single, integrated structure, HP Amplify provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviors continue to evolve.

The new program goes into effect November 1, 2020 for commercial partners with retail partners slated to transition in the second half of 2021.

By consolidating HP’s best partner products, tools and trainings into one intuitive program, HP Amplify removes complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level.

Now comprised of just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities. The more a partner invests in these capabilities, the higher the rewards.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey.”

Currently, HP has over 1400 commercial partners under its India market which also includes business operations of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Through these partners, HP engages with customers from the government and enterprise segment and in some cases, they work with customers from SMB and SOHO segments as well.

Experiences at the Speed of Digital

Customers have dramatically altered how they research and buy technology and how they engage with brands, buying more products and services through digital channels, such as e-commerce, partner portals and marketplaces. At the same time, technology and digital transformation are advancing at an astounding pace while business models are shifting from simple transactions focused on selling products to contractual relationships.

For the IT industry overall, and the channel specifically, it means business as usual is no longer an option. With the introduction of HP Amplify, HP is taking decisive actions to capitalize on these shifts, arming partners for future growth and to deliver a more satisfying customer experience.

“HP and its partners have a tremendous opportunity to reinvent our route to market approach and the the way we engage with our customers”, said Gurpreet Brar, Head, Channel Sales, HP India market. “In order to address these opportunities, there is a need to embrace a new digital-first business model. We’re making this leap together, by investing in our ecosystem to strengthen our shared capabilities”, he added.

Performance, Capabilities & Collaboration

Designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies that cater to a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models, HP Amplify focuses on three core pillars: performance, capabilities and collaboration.

Performance

As the traditional sales model has been upended, so has the traditional channel compensation model. While the new program will continue to reward partners based on goals and volume, HP Amplify features an innovative measurement and reward system that accounts for the many strategic efforts partners employ throughout the holistic sales process, from registration volume to average sales value and account retention.

Capabilities

Beyond sales revenue alone, HP Amplify measures rewards based on new capabilities, including improving digital skills, service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration.

Capabilities will be specialized and tailored to the sectors customers operate within, creating more personalized experiences and driving invaluable outcomes. HP Amplify rewards partners who invest in the capabilities to compete – and win – in a world dominated by e-commerce and digital-led customer journeys and experiences. The more capabilities around secure data collection, routes to market, services and specializations, the more access and benefits partners will receive.

Collaboration

Collaboration between HP and its partners is critical to our shared success. HP Amplify is designed to turn data analytics into deeper insights that inspire new strategies and steer innovation. HP will collaborate closely with partners to hone their digital skills, such as automated quotes and ordering, to provide a more consistent customer experience across multiple channels and equip partners with valuable research on the most important pain points in the customer journey.

Armed with this added opt-in customer intelligence, partners will have more of a competitive edge, with the intrinsic ability to anticipate and enable more positive customer outcomes. As a result, partners will be able to serve customers more seamlessly through automated inventory updates, product returns and holistic data intelligence. These experiences will continue to build upon the long-standing bonds between customers, partners and HP.

