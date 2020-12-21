HP introduces ProBook 635 Aero powered by AMD Ryzen for SMBs

Read Article

HP has introduced its new range of ProBook notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors in India to help small business owners and mobile professionals boost productivity, collaborate with ease, and work anywhere, while enjoying strong security and connectivity. These HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are the lightest AMD based business notebook from HP, with a starting weight of under 1 kg.

The HP Asia SMB Outlook Report 2020 reveals that Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in India are banking on digital transformation to rebound from COVID impact and are more confident than their Asian peers in bouncing back post COVID. Further, SMBs in India recognize the importance of going digital to revive their businesses. Three-quarters (75%) of the surveyed businesses believe that digital adoption is essential or very important to their success. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of SMBs, entrepreneurs and mobile professionals who form a critical component of the Indian economy.

The ProBook 635 Aero is available at a starting price of INR 74,999.

“Small and Medium Businesses contribute nearly a third of our GDP and generate employment for millions. With workspaces at home becoming the status quo and businesses supporting their workforce both remotely and back in the office, PC is essential to these hybrid working environments. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is a mobile powerhouse designed to meet the demands of multi-task, multi-place workdays by combining effortless connectivity, integrated security and powerful performance in an ultra-light form factor” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market

Freedom to Work Anywhere

Designed for ultimate mobility, the 13.3-inch ProBook 635 Aero is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy that combines the lightness of magnesium and the strength and sleekness of aluminum. Its elevated design speaks to a generation of mobile professionals who sees their devices as an extension of who they are.

Built with an all-metal body chassis and aerodynamic edges, the ProBook 635 Aero gives a premium touch that is compact and sturdy. Users can see much more with its expanded viewability featuring 86.2% screen-to-body ratio[iii] that is made possible with ultra-thin 9.5 mm top bezel and 4.28 mm side bezels.

Ideal for mobile professionals working and collaborating in hybrid workplaces, the ProBook 635 Aero’s quiet keyboard, long battery life, connectivity, and security functions, allow them to power through the day.

Connectivity – Users can now access fast and reliable gigabit-speed connectivity effortlessly and securely even in dense wireless environments using Wi-Fi 6 and Cat 9 4GLTE wireless broadband options.

Security – A comprehensive suite of security features protects the device above, in and below the OS. HP Sure View Reflect[vii] allows users to work discreetly. Its copper tinted reflective privacy screen is the world’s most advanced privacy in its class and is two times more effective than competition in both bright and dark environments.HP Privacy Camera, located in the top bezel, can be physically shut to avoid accidental video conferences and keep users hidden from malicious attacks.

Long battery life – up to 18 hours when configured with the lighter 42Wh battery, and up to 23 hours with the 53Wh battery. Device can charge up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

Engineered for Performance and Productivity

The HP ProBook 635 Aero is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. With up to 8 cores, these powerful processors are designed to offer fast and responsive performance, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to boost the capabilities of an ultrathin notebook. Business users can customize the processors with optional AMD PRO Technologies while extending their investments by upgrading storage up to 1TB,and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual channel memory, anytime their needs change.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our collaboration further with HP with the new ProBook 635 Aero, the world’s lightest AMD based business notebooks from HP. Powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile processors, this new series of notebooks are built to deliver significant boost in performance and efficiency to SMBs and enterprise customers”, said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, India Sales, AMD. “Our industry leading Zen2 architecture with 7nm technology, makes HP ProBook 635 Aero a compelling choice for multitasking and addresses the evolving needs of today’s businesses and mobile working professionals.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]