HP launches All-In-One PCs: HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch

HP unveiled a new range of All-in-One PCs built with PC and TV capabilities enabling a seamless work and entertainment experience for hybrid workforce. The new All-in-One PCs include the HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch that come with Intel 11th Gen and 12th Gen processors for power and performance meant for multi-tasking between working, creating and being entertained. The TV & monitor capabilities with robust speakers enable modern creators to switch from content streaming to casual gaming or using the AIO as a second screen for increased productivity, in a hybrid environment.

The HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One is the perfect platform for creative expression. The device features an anti-glare display which provides a fluid channel for users’ creativity to flow. The PC’s sleek style is matched by the clever, moveable camera that makes it easy to switch to multiple positions for optimal views.

The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PC is designed to toggle smoothly between a streamlined work environment and a clutter-free entertainment experience. It is an ideal choice for a hybrid lifestyle by serving multiple purposes of work, creativity and entertainment into a single space saving device. Continuing HP’s focus on sustainable impact, parts of the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-In-One have been designed sustainably with materials like ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India, said, “HP has always strived to create innovative products based on customer insights. As lifestyles evolve to a hybrid one, we endeavor to provide the greatest experiences required to blend well with our customers’ home environments. Our new All-in-One Desktops cater to today’s modern creators and can support them with work, entertainment, and creativity without the need for multiple devices.”

HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One

Display

A TÜV certified display with an adjustable blue light reduction filter for low blue light comfort

5K[2] display with 21:9 aspect ratio can fit more work into creative process

Design

Detachable, magnetic camera makes it easy to swap to multiple positions for better angles

Advanced camera sensors and HP Enhanced Lighting for video chats

Anti-reflection glass to enable a great viewing experience and comfort under various lighting conditions

Ultra-thin, barely visible 3-Sided Micro Edge Bezel display appearance with a beautifully efficient design

Performance

Powered by 11th Gen 8-core Intel® Core i9 processor[3] and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060 that gives users the power to handle creative needs

Better contrast and resolution with 16MP camera with binning technology and larger sensor

HP Quick Drop, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, HP Enhanced Lighting for enhancing creative output

Experience a new level of convenience with wireless charging built right into the base

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One

Display

Features a 31.5-inch UHD[4] display with HDR 400, DCI-P3 98% and QHD/sRGB 99%

HP Eyesafe® Certified; Flicker-Free TUV Certified; Anti-Glare Panel

Design

ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Silver registered

The sleek, space saving design cuts all the cords with a wireless mouse, keyboard, and charging

Performance

Powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors

Bring all the entertainment needs together with the multiple HDMI ports and feel more immersed with Audio by B&O

Turn work into play with just a click of the remote with the Universal Remote Switch

Pricing and availability