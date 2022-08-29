HP launches new devices and services to facilitate hybrid work

HP Amplify Executive Forum, HP Inc’s annual partner roadshow, the company announced new devices and solutions to help people thrive in their hybrid work environments.

“Work habits and the expectations around work-life balance have changed significantly over the past few years. People want the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental,” said Guayente Sanmartin, General Manager and Global Head, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “HP is in an excellent position to deliver innovative experiences through hardware, software, and services to support the work transformation happening today.”

With nearly half of workers having at least some flexibility in where they work in 2023, it’s critical for people to have the right technology to make personal connections and meaningful contributions while having an equal seat at the table. They want devices with personalized experiences that enable them to securely collaborate, create, and be productive no matter where they get work done. HP continues its commitment to provide the right tools for the ultimate work experience. New PCs include the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 – the hybrid-ready convertible PC for business, and the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC – a creative powerhouse that offers users a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching. The new HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display provides an unprecedented level of detail, while the new HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam delivers crystal clear video. Enhancements to HP Proactive Insights, empower IT to optimize the device experience for employees with the power of HP analytics.

Your new mobile office – HP Dragonfly Folio G3

HP continues to deliver premium experiences in its expanded Dragonfly portfolio. With a pull-forward design that seamlessly transitions from laptop to tablet, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 empowers collaborative thinkers to create, capture, and share ideas whenever they strike.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device to enable true productivity when working from anywhere.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 makes brainstorming and whiteboarding ideas a personalized experience with natural and intelligent inking with the HP Dragonfly Folio Pen. The pen magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons, and can wirelessly charge to 100% in 30 minutes. Users can unleash even more creativity by using their pen on the display of the HP Dragonfly Folio to ink on a secondary connected display with HP Indirect Inking.

Never miss an opportunity to whiteboard and naturally capture ideas on the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 with the HP Dragonfly Folio Pen.

Enhanced by HP Presence, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 offers collaboration features for more productive and engaging video conferencing experiences. The 8MP camera ensures users show up naturally and the 100-degree field-of-view makes it easy for another teammate to join onscreen when collaborating in person. When users want to think on their feet, HP Auto Frame keeps them in frame when they want to stand, stretch, or move around – perfect for days with back-to-back meetings. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts voice volume to maintain consistency whether users are close or far from the microphone. When working remotely, users can worry less about background sounds with AI-based noise reduction that filters outbound and inbound noises. For added security, the HP Privacy Camera allows users to disable the webcam with the touch of a button.

Helping protect our shared future, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is built with recycled magnesium, aluminum, and ocean bound plastics.

Powered by Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 can handle resource-intensive projects and demanding business applications with ease. For increased performance, it features upgraded memory with LPDDR5 up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB. A new thermal solution optimizes PC performance without adding significant weight or thickness. The new HP Auto Screen Dimming5 features helps conserve battery power for long work days.

HP Wolf Security for Business provides a resilient defense against malware and hacking, while new seamless firmware ensure 50% reduction in update time and allows users to stay productive and continue working during BIOS and firmware updates. HP Privacy Alert lets users know when prying eyes are viewing their screen so they can quickly switch on optional HP Sure View to blur the screen from unwanted eyes.

When it comes to personalizing the mobile office experience, the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customize PC settings for excellent video, audio, and more.

Your new home studio – HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC

75% of end users today believe video quality matters for their job success. Combining powerful, easy-to-use technology with an impressive design, the new HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC creates a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching, so you can show yourself and your work at the same time.

Create, record, and share with the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC.

The HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC allows users to move the detachable, magnetic 16MP (4MP Binned) camera to multiple positions on the screen bezel to find the best field of view. Users can even point the camera towards their desk so they can share hand-written notes or documents live on video calls. The high-resolution camera, together with new software, HP Keystone Correction, will automatically crop and flatten the image of the camera feed, creating a crisp, digital image of pages or a whiteboard to share in real time. When users need a break during video conference calls, the HP Be Right Back feature lets them change their video feed to a still picture.

An optional second detachable camera for the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC allows users to share their work with others in a beautiful and compelling way. Support for dual video streams and camera switching makes it easy to stream video of an object while the other camera stays on the user. Paired with the revolutionary audio and video enhancements of HP Presence, show up like you’re in the room with a realistic and authentic conferencing experience second only to a professional studio.

A creative powerhouse, the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC delivers an immersive experience with an uncompromising 34-inch diagonal 5K display with 21:9 aspect so you can fit more work into your imaginative process. Users can experience deeper picture and vibrant colors with a 5K WUHD (5120×2160) display and reduce blue light wave exposure with the TÜV certified HP Eye Ease low blue light panel. As the world’s most powerful commercial All-in-One PC, users can take on big projects utilizing multiple applications with Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics. The PC grows with the user with upgradable storage and memory up to 128GB DDR5.

Your new stunning digital canvas – HP Z32k G3 4K ​USB-C Display​

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, the world’s first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology, empowers creators and product developers to maximize their creative potential. Creators want an unprecedented level of detail, so it’s no surprise that 99% of creative pros and 90% of power users find color accuracy very important when purchasing a monitor. The latest Z performance monitor features IPS Black panel technology, which means deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a 98% P3 wide color range, all in 4K ultra-high resolution. Providing twice the contrast ratio of a traditional IPS panel, creations come to life and what is seen on the screen matches the imagination of the creator or product developer. With additional features like single power on, KVM switch, and Thunderbolt™ 4 with the ability to daisy chain a second 4K monitor with a single cable, the Z32k G3 delivers multi-device creative workflow versatility, all in a single solution.

Transform your desk into a productivity powerhouse with the HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display. Through a single Thunderbolt™ 4 connection, the display drives 4K resolution at 60Hz, supports daisy chaining for a second 4K monitor without a dock, as well as high-speed data and internet — all while charging your device up to 100W without compromising speed or efficiency.

Your new view into hybrid work – HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam

People want to make personal connections. With 73% of webcam users judging others based on video quality, and 75% judging others based on audio quality, the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam empowers users to stream their most authentic self. Enhanced by HP Presence, the webcam delivers crystal-clear video in up to 4K resolution, while AI face-framing and autofocus makes it feel like users are in the room. User images and ideas stay vibrant with the 18mm F2.0 large lens and lowlight adjustment feature. Feel confident you are heard clearly with noise reduction and dual microphones. The webcam is also Zoom certified to deliver a superb conferencing experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom.