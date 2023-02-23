HP launches OMEN 17, gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX4080 graphics

HP introduces the OMEN 17, powered by 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, as the newest and strongest laptop in its gaming portfolio in India. With a 17.3-inch screen and up to a QHD (Quad HD) 240hz display[ii], the powerful gaming notebook provides an immersive experience for gamers.

Today’s professional gamers need a device built with the best technology that delivers exceptional performance coupled with powerful graphics. The all-new OMEN 17 provides stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. The device utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN 17 also comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub, a one-stop destination to elevate a gamer’s play.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India said, “Our gaming ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of professional gamers, and the all-new OMEN 17 is the latest example of this commitment. Professional gamers look for reliable devices that offer powerful performance, for the best game play experience. With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience.”

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director Asia South, NVIDIA said: “Today, we welcome a new era of laptop computing, powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies, including DLSS 3, which combine to bring users our largest-ever generational leap in performance and power efficiency.”

The latest addition to the OMEN portfolio includes the following distinctive features:

Powerful graphics with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU: Built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs bring a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Plus, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.

Dynamic processor for enhanced multi-tasking performance: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors distributes performance where needed the most— saving time and increasing the ability to do more.

Superior gaming experience with OMEN Gaming Hub: It is the one place for everything to make the gaming experience better. From software enhancements to hardware control, and live services, OGH (OMEN Gaming Hub) elevates play in an easy and simple way.

Faster speed with Wi-Fi 6E: Enjoy faster speeds, improved performance, greater capacity, and lower latencies than earlier iterations with Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Top class webcam with exceptional audio experience: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen further elevates the experience.

Pricing & Availability:

The new HP OMEN 17 laptops are available for purchase at Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores & HP online store at a starting price of Rs. 2,69,990.