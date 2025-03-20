HP turbocharges partner growth to drive the future of work

HP Inc. announced new benefits through its Amplify partner program to help partners navigate the evolving demands of the future of work with smarter, more connected experiences at the Amplify Conference. Enhancements include the launch of the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an upgraded compensation structure that rewards portfolio-wide HP sales and supports flexible technology solutions. HP is also expanding the Amplify AI program with new resources and use cases to help partners accelerate adoption. Additionally, the HP Amplify Impact sustainability program surpassed its 2025 enrolment targets, with participating partners seeing an increase in request for proposal (RFP) win rates.

“In today’s fast-changing technology landscape, HP’s commitment to empowering our partners for success in the future of work is more important than ever,” said Kobi Elbaz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Revenue Operations at HP. “AI-powered solutions are transforming productivity, enabling more fulfilling work experiences, helping customers solve challenges with greater efficiency, creativity, and impact.”

HP Partner Program evolves for long-term growth

HP is dedicated to shaping the future of work by enhancing partner experiences and fostering positive customer outcomes, powered by the strength of HP’s AI-enabled portfolio of products and solutions. To create new opportunities for HP Amplify partners to grow and stay ahead of evolving market needs, HP has introduced the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an enhancement to the compensation structure of the HP Amplify partner program. This initiative rewards both commercial, distribution and retail partners for selling across the HP portfolio.

In 2023, HP introduced the More for More benefit, a rate multiplier that boosts sales and compensation for qualified partners. Building on More for More, HP is expanding the initiative to include the entire portfolio of HP products and solutions under the new structure. This new initiative will launch on May 1 for commercial partners, with a rollout for retail and distribution partners later this year.

For partners with specialised businesses, HP will continue to reward the unique value and capabilities their expertise brings to the market.



Expansion of HP Amplify AI Program drives AI adoption and upskilling

Today HP announced the expansion of its HP Amplify AI program including new customer use cases, instant access to AI experts and personalised AI pathways and training modules including the HP NVIDIA Technical Sales Strategy AI Workstation MasterClass for advanced AI knowledge.

In addition, HP introduced a new tailored and condensed training path for partner executives, covering various AI-focused topics and featuring short video use cases that highlight the tangible business benefits of AI. These concise and practical resources enable executives to make informed decisions and facilitate discussions with customers that drive positive outcomes.

Through collaboration with Alliance Partners and the comprehensive education opportunities offered, HP reaffirms its commitment to lead in AI innovation and partner enablement, delivering effective solutions to customers worldwide. As the demand for AI continues to rise, HP remains at the forefront, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of AI technologies.

Enhancing productivity and partner experience

HP is continuously expanding its suite of AI-powered tools, including chatbots, to create positive experiences for partners. To further improve efficiency and streamline business processes, HP has outlined a two-year roadmap aimed at transforming the HP Partner Portal into a more comprehensive digital platform that leverages AI technologies. As part of this initiative, HP plans to launch a Partner AI Assistant to facilitate faster digital interactions, simplify onboarding, personalise user experiences, and provide real-time support, among other benefits.

HP Amplify impact surpasses participation goals and doubles sustainable sales

Since 1939, HP has been committed to driving meaningful Sustainable Impact. In 2021, the company launched HP Amplify Impact, the IT industry’s first sustainability program for channel partners, which has now exceeded its goal of enrolling 50 percent of Amplify partners by 2025.

As sustainability becomes a key factor in evolving customer requirements, HP is equipping partners to meet legislative and customer demands. The HP Amplify Impact program offers best-in-class assessments, resources, and training to support partners on their sustainability journey. Participating partners have seen a 70 percent increase win rate, leading to a twofold increase in sustainable sales year over year.

With partner capabilities expanding, HP has shifted the program’s focus from helping partners develop sustainability plans to addressing customer needs and enhancing business growth with a positive environmental impact. This strategic shift aims to further empower partners to thrive in a competitive market while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.