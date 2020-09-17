HP unveils new PC, printing solutions for businesses adapting to evolving workstyles

Read Article

HP has announced a range of new innovations designed to meet the needs of businesses with hybrid workplaces and distributed workforces to make remote employees as productive, connected and secure as possible, while seeking cost-effective ways to buy and manage IT.

“HP’s new innovations are customer focused and will create benchmarks across its PC, print and services portfolios. With organizations prioritizing their investments in technology to enable their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments, HP aims to offer them best experiences on the devices, performance and essential support.” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

“A key focus for us will be Small and Medium Businesses who contribute nearly a third of our GDP and generate employment for millions. As SMBs are trying to bounce back after the pandemic, they will benefit immensely from HP Business Boost which will provide the right devices, technology, collaboration services, and productivity tools to unlock innovation for the customers and drive growth,” he added.

SMBs are a critical component of the Indian economy and technology plays a pivotal role in helping their growth. The HP Asia SMB Outlook Report 2020 reveals that Indian SMBs are banking on Digital Transformation to rebound from COVID impact and are more confident than their Asian peers in bouncing back post COVID. SMBs in India recognize the importance of going digital to revive their businesses. Three-quarters (75%) of the surveyed businesses believe that digital adoption is essential or very important to their success.

As Indian SMBs look to capture future growth opportunities, HP as their long standing partner is offering innovative solutions like Business Boost to help them realize these priorities and drive digital transformation.

HP’s other new PC innovations include:

HP ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 PC Series designed for professionals at growing companies

HP EliteDesk 805 G6 Series designed to meet the demands of a multi-task workday

HP ProDesk 405 G6 Series featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ PRO series processors

HP E24t G4 Touch Monitor with integrated fast and responsive in-cell touch technology

HP E24d and E27d Conferencing Monitors optimized for virtual collaboration

Reinvented print solutions deliver value, simplicity and efficiency

The shift to remote and distributed workforces has accelerated many companies’ efforts for remote management and digitized workflows. As customer buying behaviors continue to evolve – everyone – from large enterprises, governments, SMBs and individual employees have had to adapt to new workspaces and digital business methods.

In response to these changing dynamics, HP launched new print products, services and solutions optimized to enable new ways of working, new ways of managing and new ways of buying.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise printer providing seamless remote management and the world’s most secure printing experience:

End-to-end secure printing system that goes beyond the hardware including the cartridge – robust security features include HP Sure Start with automatic self-healing which lets the printer protect, detect, and self-recover from vulnerabilities and attacks; and HP Trusted Platform Module (TPM) which provides secure device identity with certificate private keys, strengthening protection of encrypted credentials and data.

Seamless remote fleet management frees up IT resources for strategic priorities – easy remote management of devices and settings with HP Web Jetadmin and HP JetAdvantage Security Manager, as well as easy deployment and integration of HP and third‑party solutions with the HP Open Extensibility Platform. Also support card readers and allow users to use personalized settings to print from their own queue.

HP also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware – enabling a consistent, secure operational system across HP’s entire enterprise printer series. Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.

HP’s other new Print innovations include:

HP DesignJet portfolio for architect, engineer, construction and home offices

Document Workflow Cloud solution for simplifying the flow of information from paper to digital

Fleet Onboarding tool enabling partners to quickly onboard HP Workpath across printer fleet

Delivering new ways of buying and managing

HP understands the complexity and challenges businesses face in today’s unpredictable climate. It is therefore bringing to market a new solution-oriented program providing peace of mind and ultimate productivity. HP Business Boost provides the right technology, security, and support services enabling SMBs to manage the workforce evolution at an affordable monthly cost.

With SMB owners planning to adopt options for employees to work from home in the long-term, they are looking at options that can help them manage, protect, and support their remote employees while ensuring business continuity. According to the HP Asia SMB Outlook report 2020, one in four Indian SMBs aim to migrate more processes to digital and one in three will use online meeting and digital tools as strategies to rebound from the pandemic.

Through HP Business Boost, HP is providing the practical support SMBs need to thrive post-pandemic:

IT support at their fingertips. Each solution includes essential services, and if an organization needs managed or unmanaged IT solutions, there are a variety of premium service and security upgrades.

Powerful devices that keep business going. Supplies employees with the hardware they need to stay productive when working from home, including Elite and Pro PCs, printers, monitors, docking stations, headsets, wireless keyboards, and more.

Work now, pay-over-time. Available at an affordable monthly cost that makes IT expenses more predictable.

These new innovations and solutions were announced at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.’s annual global partner event. At the event, HP also issued a call-to-action to its partner community to lean in to driving meaningful change across the global IT industry in the three pillars of Sustainable Impact: people, planet and community – with an emphasis on racial and gender equality. Diversifying the IT channel ecosystem is a central component of HP’s new Amplify channel partner program launching November 1.

