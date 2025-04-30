HPE advances zero trust and private cloud security with cutting-edge innovations at RSA 2025

At RSA Conference 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled major advancements in its cloud-based security solutions, reinforcing its leadership in zero trust networking, sovereign cloud protection, and AI-ready cyber resilience.

Central to this evolution is the integration of advanced policy management into HPE Aruba Networking Central, empowering IT teams with intuitive tools to enforce granular, role-based access controls. This aligns with HPE’s vision of universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) — treating every user, device, and app as a potential threat until verified.

“As AI and data-driven operations surge, so do sophisticated cyber threats,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and GM, HPE Aruba Networking. “Our layered security approach helps customers defend, adapt, and thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

HPE also introduced adaptive DDoS defenses and enhanced EdgeConnect SD-WAN capabilities, while HPE Aruba Networking SSE now supports high-availability mesh routing to ensure always-on protection.

Further pushing the envelope, HPE Private Cloud Enterprise now features threat-adaptive security, including a unique “digital circuit breaker” that can disconnect from the public internet during cyber incidents, aiding compliance with frameworks like DORA. Additionally, air-gapped cloud management is now available for regulated industries, providing complete operational sovereignty and protection from external threats.

Complementing this, new HPE Cybersecurity Services support AI adoption while embedding robust governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) measures across hybrid environments.

HPE’s secure-by-design strategy continues to gain momentum, backed by innovations like ProLiant Gen12 servers with post-quantum cryptography, AI-based network detection and response, and integrations with CrowdStrike and OpsRamp for unified observability and threat intelligence.

Marking one year since HPE signed the CISA Secure by Design pledge, these developments underscore its commitment to building resilient, compliant, and future-ready IT environments — from edge to cloud.