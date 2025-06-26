HPE and Veeam Deepen strategic partnership to deliver superior data resiliency and recovery

HPE and Veeam Software announced that the two companies are furthering their long-term, strategic relationship with a new collaboration to offer customers comprehensive data backup and resilience solutions. Veeam Data Software will integrate with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software to give customers a simplified and unified way to protect modern applications and data.

“Data is an organisation’s most valuable asset – and often its most vulnerable,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president of hybrid cloud and CTO of HPE. “With our deep partnership and integration, HPE and Veeam are delivering unified virtualisation and data protection that is future-ready, giving customers the resiliency and agility to evolve their hybrid IT strategy.”

“Organisations face a perfect storm of IT complexity and cyber threats. Data resilience can no longer be an afterthought,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “Our enhanced partnership ensures organisations can deploy enterprise-grade virtualisation solutions from HPE with Veeam backup, recovery, security and intelligence for maximum data resilience that keeps businesses running.”

The powerful combination of Veeam Data Platform, HPE Morpheus Software and HPE Zetro Software– backed by increased joint go-to-market investment – enables customer data protection success.

Veeam will deliver their industry-leading VM data resilience capabilities to VM Essentials with full fidelity Veeam Data Platform image-based backup support in the near term. Whether running HPE Private Cloud solutions or standalone servers with Veeam and VM Essentials, customers can take advantage of seamless, unified multi-hypervisor protection and VM mobility, as well as up to 90 percent reduction in VM license costs. Comprehensive protection for containerised and cloud-native workloads: In addition to deep Veeam Data Platform integration with VM Essentials and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software, Veeam Kasten provides leading backup and recovery for containerised and cloud-native workloads. Together, these solutions enable organisations to manage and protect bare metal, virtualised, and containerised workloads.

HPE and Veeam introduce global framework for modern data resilience

HPE and Veeam also announced “Data Resilience by Design”, a new joint framework that empowers enterprise customers to adopt a holistic, proactive approach to data security and availability. The framework includes HPE cybersecurity and cyber resilience transformation and readiness services. These services provide organisations with a comprehensive roadmap and strategies to assess, strengthen, and future-proof their data resilience posture. By leveraging this framework, enterprises can effectively address the growing security threats and challenges in today’s landscape, ensuring robust data protection and resilience across their private and hybrid cloud environments.

With this deeper strategic partnership, HPE and Veeam are empowering organisations to unlock the full potential of their private cloud environments while ensuring their most critical asset – data – is secure, resilient, and available. Together, the two companies are equipping enterprises with the tools and confidence to thrive in an era of heightened cyber threats and IT complexity.