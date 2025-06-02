HPE extends innovations with new distributed services switches, expanded wired and wireless portfolio to meet AI and high-performance computing demands

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced expansions of its HPE Aruba Networking wired and wireless portfolio, along with new HPE Aruba Networking CX 10K distributed services switches, which feature built-in programmable data processing units (DPU) from AMD Pensando to offload security and network services to free up resources for complex AI workload processing.

The new expansions from HPE Aruba Networking include:

The HPE Aruba Networking CX 10040 is HPE’s latest distributed services switch — also known as a “smart switch” — that doubles the scale and performance of the previous networking and security solution.

Four new HPE Aruba Networking CX 6300M campus networking switches, which provide faster data speeds for enterprise IoT, AI, or high-performance computing with a more compact footprint.

New Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and capabilities for AI-driven indoor and outdoor connectivity that deliver the highest quality of service for data, voice, and video communications.

“Data-fueled AI, IoT, and other high-performance applications are driving unprecedented demands for enterprises to provide cost-effective connectivity, no matter where devices and users are or how they access the network,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking. “HPE is again raising the bar with innovations that simplify data centre and overall server connectivity at ten times the scale and performance and one-third the cost of traditional enterprise solutions.”

“As AI and data-driven applications continue to transform every industry, the need for scalable, compliant, and high-performance networking has never been greater,” said Soni Jiandani, senior vice president and general manager, Networking Technology and Solutions Group, AMD. “Together with HPE and the HPE Aruba Networking CX 10040 platform, we’re delivering cutting-edge solutions that combine AMD’s advanced, programmable DPU and software technology with HPE’s data centre networking—enabling secure, scalable services for datacentre and colocation deployments that support the world’s largest enterprises at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions.”

Solutions that exceed industry standards

HPE Aruba Networking is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to powering enterprises of all sizes and across every industry as AI, IoT, and other types of high-performance computing accelerate. HPE Aruba Networking solutions continue exceeding industry standards by delivering performance, security, and intelligence along with all-inclusive licensing that generates significant savings. The latest advances announced today include: