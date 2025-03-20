HPE introduces new enterprise AI solutions with NVIDIA to accelerate time to value for generative, agentic and physical AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NVIDIA today announced new enterprise AI solutions with NVIDIA from NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE that accelerates the time to value for customers deploying generative, agentic and physical AI. NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE unveils new enterprise AI solutions with enhanced performance, power efficiency, security, and new capabilities for a full-stack, turnkey private cloud for AI. These solutions support enterprises of all sizes in effectively training, tuning, or inferencing their AI models.

“AI is delivering significant opportunity for enterprises, and requires a portfolio of streamlined and integrated solutions to support widespread adoption,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE “To fully harness the power of AI, HPE and NVIDIA bring to market a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions that accelerate the time to value for enterprises to enhance productivity and generate new revenue streams.”

“AI is transforming every industry, and enterprises are racing to build AI factories to produce intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and HPE are delivering the full-stack infrastructure companies need to develop, train, and deploy AI at scale—from generative and agentic AI to robotics and digital twins. This collaboration accelerates the AI-driven transformation of business and unlocks new levels of productivity and innovation.”

HPE Private Cloud AI delivers a turnkey approach for agentic data and applications

HPE is expanding HPE Private Cloud AI with support for the new NVIDIA AI Data Platform. Together, HPE Private Cloud AI and the NVIDIA AI Data Platform will offer enterprises the fastest path to unlock the full value of their business data to fuel AI-driven actions.

HPE Private Cloud AI offers a self-service cloud experience enabled by HPE GreenLake cloud. Building on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, it transforms data into actionable intelligence through continuous data processing that leverages NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, AI software and enterprise storage—all of which exist today in HPE Private Cloud AI.

Through continuous, co-development between HPE and NVIDIA, HPE Private Cloud AI is uniquely designed to deliver the fastest deployment of blueprints and models that underpin the NVIDIA AI Data Platform such as NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprints and NVIDIA NIM microservices for NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with reasoning capabilities.

Additional updates for HPE Private Cloud AI, include:

New HPE Private Cloud AI developer system: A new developer system adds an instant AI development environment to the HPE Private Cloud AI portfolio. Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, it includes an integrated control node, end-to-end AI software and 32TB of integrated storage.

Unified, seamless edge-to-cloud data access: HPE Data Fabric Software is the backbone of the HPE Private Cloud AI data lakehouse and a new unified data layer from HPE. HPE Data Fabric ensures AI models are consistently supplied with optimised, high-quality structured, unstructured and streaming data across hybrid cloud environments.

Accelerated time to value with pre-validated NVIDIA Blueprints: HPE Private Cloud AI now supports rapid deployment of NVIDIA blueprints enabling instant productivity from NVIDIA’s extensive library of agentic and physical AI applications. With pre-validated blueprints including the Multimodal PDF Data Extraction Blueprint and Digital Twins Blueprint, HPE Private Cloud AI simplifies complex AI workloads providing increased performance and faster time to value.

New AI-native, full-stack observability through HPE OpsRamp

HPE OpsRamp now offers GPU optimisation capabilities that include observability of AI-native software stacks to deliver full-stack observability to manage the performance of training and inference workloads running on large NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters. The new GPU optimisation capability is available through HPE Private Cloud AI and standalone for extending across large clusters.

The new GPU optimisation capabilities are also available as a new day 2 operational service for AI delivered by HPE. The offering combines HPE Complete Care Service with NVIDIA GPU optimisation capabilities to enable IT operations to transform the way they manage, optimise and proactively troubleshoot AI workloads across hybrid deployments.

New agentic AI use cases and services

Deploying Zora AI by Deloitte with HPE Private Cloud AI: Deloitte’s Zora AI for Finance on HPE Private Cloud AI is a new joint solution that will be available to customers worldwide. HPE will be the first customer to deploy the agentic AI platform that reimagines static executive reporting to become a dynamic, on-demand and interactive experience. The specific use cases include financial statement analysis, scenario modeling, and competitive and market analysis.

CrewAI joins the Unleash AI program to deliver multi-agent automation: CrewAI empowers enterprises to rapidly build agentic AI solutions to drive efficiency, adaptability, and smarter decision-making across teams. Combined with HPE Private Cloud AI, the solution can securely deploy, and scale agent-driven automations tailored for specific business needs.

HPE adds professional services for agentic AI : New services can identify, build and deploy agentic AI models across a variety of business processes to enhance the speed to business value by leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo, both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, with HPE Private Cloud AI.

New HPE AI servers with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra and Blackwell Architecture

NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE delivers the latest AI servers to support the full range of AI model training, fine-tuning, and inferencing with the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra and NVIDIA Blackwell platforms. Each of these AI servers can be deployed with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to ensure optimal performance, efficiency, reliability, and scalability for the next era of AI.

NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 by HPE will support service providers and cutting-edge enterprises to deploy large, complex AI clusters capable of training trillion parameter models – together with HPE liquid cooling expertise. NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 offers breakthrough performance with optimised compute, increased memory, and high-performance networking for AI reasoning, agentic AI, and video inference applications. HPE ProLiant Compute XD servers will support the new NVIDIA HGX B300 platform for customers looking to train, fine-tune and run large AI models for the most complex workloads, including agentic AI and test-time reasoning inference. HPE ProLiant Compute DL384b Gen12 with the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell NVL4 Superchip provides customers with revolutionary performance for converged HPC and AI workloads including scientific computing, graph neural network (GNN) training, and AI inference applications. HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 with the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is a PCIe-based data centre solution that delivers breakthrough performance for a wide range of enterprise AI inferencing and visual computing workloads.

Full Lifecycle Security in the new HPE ProLiant Gen12 servers

HPE iLO safeguards every phase of the server lifecycle with industry-leading silicon root of trust. The latest HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 portfolio sets a new standard for enterprise security with an enhanced and dedicated security processor called secure enclave that establishes an unbreakable chain of trust to protect against firmware attacks and creates full line-of-sight from the factory and throughout HPE’s trusted supply chain. HPE iLO 7 delivers the first server with post-quantum cryptography that meets the requirements for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, a high-level cryptographic security standard.

Modular and power efficient data centres for AI

Five Decades of Liquid Cooling Expertise: For five decades and counting, HPE has been helping customers to address the escalating power requirements and data centre density dynamics from data intensive workloads like AI to HPC. HPE has a long history of designing, building and managing complex liquid-cooled environments. This expertise has delivered eight of the top 15 supercomputers on the Green500 list, which ranks the world’s most energy-efficient supercomputers in the world.