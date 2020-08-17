HPE launches HPE Digital Catalyst Program for startups

Read Article

HPE has launched HPE Digital Catalyst Program — an initiative in partnership with the angel investing platform LetsVenture — to identify, support, co-innovate and go to market with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem. With more than 50,000 startups, India is believed to have the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with startups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps, cybersecurity and intelligent edge.

As part of this program, HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focused, growth stage startups along three tracks:

a. Technology – to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements

b. Go-to-market (GTM) – to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitization challenges of enterprise customers

c. Investment – to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through its Pathfinder program.

Startups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring by HPE’s distinguished technologists, market validation and mentoring with HPE’s sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities. Disruptive startups aligned to HPE’s strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding.

“COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst in accelerating digital transformation around the world,” said Som Satsangi, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India “At HPE, we have always been a believer in the power of partner ecosystems in driving innovation. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India’s vibrant startup ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers.”

“At LetsVenture our focus has always been to add value to the journey of startups not just with capital but by opening up meaningful networks,” said Shanti Mohan, Co-founder, LetsVenture. “Partnering with the HPE Digital Catalyst Program will help create customer conversations for India’s best deep tech enterprise startups. It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders.”

